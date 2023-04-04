Branson is home to the boys high school basketball national champions.
Link Academy, in only their second year of existence, bounced back from last year’s loss in the GEICO Nationals championship game by defeating Arizona Compass Prep 73-55 for the title on Saturday, April 1, at Suncoast Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
McDonald’s All-American Ja’Kobe Walter scored 21 points in the win including 3 for 4 shooting from outside the 3-point arc, in helping the Lions lead the entire game. Walter was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
Link’s Elliott Cadeau set a record for the tournament with a total of 29 assists in three games. Both Cadeau and Walter were named to the GEICO Nationals All-Tournament Team.
Link defeated St. Paul VI in the opening round 68-65, with Walter scoring 22 of the team’s 36 points in the second half, and Cadeau grabbing a key steal with about two minutes left in the game, passing to Walter to extend the team’s lead to six points down the stretch. Walter scored 34 in the game, just three points shy of the GEICO tournament record for a single game.
Cadeau set a tournament single-game record with 14 assists.
The way the bracket was set for the tournament, Link could have faced a rematch against Montverde, FL, who defeated Link for the championship last season, and was the only loss on Link’s record for this season.
However, Montverde was upset in the first round by Sunrise Christian, 46-45.
Link and Sunrise had faced off in Springfield, MO earlier this season in the championship for the 2023 Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions. Link won the matchup 72-66, with Walter scoring 17 and Cadeau 16 to lead the team.
In the semi-final matchup, Link again walked away with a six point victory, 67-61, but unlike the Tournament of Champions victory where Link never trailed in the second half, Sunrise Christian almost pulled off the upset. With 2:22 left in the game, a 3-point bucket put the Buffaloes ahead of the Lions, erasing what was once a 23-point lead.
Link is now 60-3 in their first two seasons, with two of those losses coming to Monteverde, the other a 74-65 loss to Sunrise Christian in February 2022.
