A Branson woman is among five people who will be going to federal prison related to a child exploitation operation.
Casie Dee Rice, 52, was sentenced in federal court in Springfield on May 23, to four years in prison without parole. She will also have to register as a sex offender in the state of Missouri following her release from prison. Angela Marie Brown, Kevin Grant McMillan, Christine Marie Rossiter, and Amber Marie Baley, all of Springfield, were also sentenced as part of the operation.
Rice pleaded guilty to being a part of an operation from Jan. 1, 2017 to Nov. 6, 2019, which conducted the sexual exploitation of minors along with receiving and distributing child pornography. The felony violations consisted of three or more separate incidents involving more than one minor victim.
Police raided the home of McMillan on Nov. 6, 2019, and found over 27,000 images of videos where the victims were either children or whose ages could not be determined by investigators.
Rice admitted while living with McMillan in 2019, he sent her child pornography via Google and she had received and sent child pornography to people through Facebook. Rice also wrote in an email about her and McMillan’s interest in children and described an encounter where the couple would sexually assault a child.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the Springfield, Missouri police department, as part of Operation Safe Childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.