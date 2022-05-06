Six Reeds Spring high school seniors earned dual-credit scholarships from the Reeds Spring School Foundation.
Seniors Raef Williams, Mariah Geniuk, Zoe Martin, Austin Herzan, Gracen Emerson, and Lillian Pokorney each received $200 from the foundation to reimburse them for classes they have already taken, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District.
Dual-credit courses are offered to high students for a chance to earn both high school and college credits while attending high school. This gives students a head start on college and helps save them money because dual-credit courses at Reeds Spring High School cost much less than a regular college course, according to the release. Reeds Spring High School currently offers nearly 20 dual-credit courses, which add up to more than 50 hours of college credits.
The Reeds Spring School Foundation’s mission is to promote and enhance excellence in education and student success by providing financial support for scholarships, student enrichment opportunities, and unique classroom experiences. Since 2010, the Reeds Spring School Foundation has funded over $500,000 in college scholarships.
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
