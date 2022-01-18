The Reeds Spring School Foundation will host three fundraisers during the spring.
According to a statement from the Reeds Spring School District, the foundation mission is to promote and enhance excellence in education and student success by providing financial support for innovative educational projects. The foundation will host three unique fundraiser events including a movie night, a golf tournament and a night at Dolly Parton’s Stampede.
The first of the events, the family movie night will take place on Friday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Reeds Spring Middle School Auditorium. Each ticket costs $5 and can be purchased in the office at any Reeds Spring school. The movie, ‘Alaskan Nets’, is a documentary about an inspiring small-town high school basketball team. Concessions will be available for purchase. The money raised from this event will help to fund classroom mini-grants and scholarships for seniors.
On Monday, March 28, the Foundation will host a golf tournament at Thousand Hills Golf Resort in Branson. The cost is $75 per person. Teams of four will compete in a best-ball scramble. The school will announce more details in the coming weeks.
The last event of the spring fundraising will be ‘PACK NIGHT’ at Dolly Parton’s Stampede Returns. On Friday, April 15, ‘PACK NIGHT’ will begin at 5:30 p.m. All tickets cost $30. The money raised from ‘PACK NIGHT’ will be used to fund scholarships for graduating seniors.
For more information contact the school at 417-272-8173.
