Taney County residents who wish to learn more about the candidates for the Republican County Clerk nomination in August, or the Associate Circuit Judge nomination, can hear from the candidates at an event on Thursday, May 19, in Forsyth.
The Taney County Federated Republican Women will host a candidate forum for the two contested positions on the August 2022 ballot.
All candidates are expected to attend the event. The County Clerk candidates are Shanna Tilley and Stephanie Spencer; the Associate Circuit Judge candidates are Tiffany Yarnell and Anna Morrissey.
The forum will take place at 6 p.m. in the lower level of Oaxaca Mexican Restaurant, located at 1529 US-160 in Forsyth. The event will also stream live on the organization’s Facebook page, facebook.com/TCFRW.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to email dpaytonj@aol.com.
