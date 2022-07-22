The Branson Centennial Museum and the White River Valley Historical Society held a celebration of the Rockettes in Branson at an event in the museum on Tuesday, July 19.
The Rockettes were the stars of the Radio City Music Christmas Spectacular, which ran at the Grand Palace in Branson from 1994 to 2003. Branson was the first time the Rockettes had taken their Christmas Spectacular anywhere in the world.
“It was a star studded era,” Lisa Rau, longtime Silver Dollar City publicist who helped promote the Christmas Spectacular, said during the event. “There were live entertainment icons, there was country music royalty, there were TV show stars. Jim Stafford, Glen Campbell, the Mandrells, Roy Clark, Andy Williams, Tony Orlando, Wayne Newton, Mickey Gilley!
“The 90s was a special era to live through and Radio City had heard about us. They wanted to know ‘how can we get in on this thing?’”
Rau said Radio City wanted more than just the million of visitors who came to Branson, but they had heard of the Grand Palace. The Grand Palace won the Country Music Associations’ Venue of the Year award, and Radio City was looking for a “grand theater.”
She said Radio City was impressed with the way Branson worked together to promote Christmas as an entire community, and the “fact of the values which are portrayed in the Christmas show” were reflected by Branson.
Rau said at the time, the Christmas Spectacular was one of the biggest productions ever undertaken in Branson.
“It took 100 people, 60 cast members, (and) there were animals,” Rau said. “It was a complete zoo! We had to build stables. We had to outfit the stage at the Grand Palace so it could accommodate an ice rink being lowered from the ceiling. Eight different sets and the set designers came from all over the nation. The sets were created in Dallas, and New York, and on site. There were internationally known costume designers. It was by far the most technical thing that ever happened in Branson, Missouri.”
Rau even revealed some secrets of the production, such as the fact every one of the Rockettes’ shoes had a tiny microphone inside them so you could hear every click while they were dancing.
“We went through $10,000 worth of batteries a season [for the microphones],” Rau said.
She said during the production there was one costume change where the Rockettes had to change into their toy soldier costumes and get back on stage in just 76 seconds.
Rau added a personal note, saying in researching for the presentation, she realized something about herself during the time.
“It was such an exciting time, and I think to some degree we might have gotten to take some of it for granted,” Rau said. “As I did the research for this speech I realized, I’m not going to take anything of this stuff we’ve done together in Branson for granted. We do have a lot of reason to be proud because the community worked together to bring in Radio City, and support Radio City, and continue to build Christmas.”
A part of the presentation came from local realtor Renee Johnson, who was a Rockette during the initial run in Branson and stayed in the area after she was done performing. Johnson spoke about the history of the show, the challenges of being a Rockette, and the sisterhood of being part of one of the world’s most exclusive groups.
“The show started as the Missouri Rockets in 1925 in St. Louis,” Johnson said. “They were so popular and caught on, and they were invited to New York at the Roxy Theatre. When they got to New York, the Roxy decided to keep them, and they became the Roxyettes. After that, they went to Radio City where they became the Radio City Rockettes.”
Johnson said Liza Minellli’s father, Vincent Minelli, was the first designer on the show, and it was originally just a 30 minute show.
She shared stories from behind-the-scenes, including a time the set caught on fire while the show was taking place.
“The hedge caught fire in the middle of the show while we were dancing on it,” Johnson said. “Carol of the Bells, in those giant white hats, and we’re all up on the hedge kicking. The entire cast is on stage, and it’s chaos, and all of a sudden someone smells smoke. Just very slowly, the line just stepped off, still dancing, and it was like a wave effect all the way down, and the techs were putting out the fire behind us.”
She said the year the Grand Palace caught fire just as they were loading in for the season to perform with Dino Kartsonakis, and they were forced to practice in other locations, like a bowling alley in Kimberling City.
“We pulled all of the sets from Chicago, who were opening after us,” Johnson said. “Chicago had to go get their own sets. But we got Dino back up and performing and we performed on the Showboat Branson Belle, which is an iconic piece of Branson entertainment.”
Johnson said there was a real sisterhood among the dancers.
“We had 18 girls with two subs,” Johnson said. “At the Grand Palace, we were blessed to have many dressing rooms, but it didn’t stop us from shoving nine girls to a room. You bond under those circumstances. They were from all over the United States. We had a New Yorker who was 38 and had never driven in her life and probably never will. We had girls from the coast and girls from the heartland. It’s amazing to our credit how little fighting there ever was.”
She revealed a secret of the Rockettes line: while it looks like they’re connected while kicking, they don’t actually touch each other.
“You don’t touch,” Johnson said. “If you touch the girl next to you, you’ll get in trouble from more than one person, mainly the girl you’re touching. When you’re kicking, you’ve got to hold your balance, and if you push the person next to you to keep your balance, you’re knocking her out. And we got along great until something like this happened.”
She said they would spend $20,000 on shoes and duct tape “because we would break our shoes a lot.”
Johnson told Branson Tri-Lakes News it was a “gift” to be able to be part of the Rockettes.
“It’s an honor and gift to be able to be a part of it,” Johnson said. “This is a finely-tuned company who is almost 70 years old now. The way they take care of their people, the way they take care of not just their show but their patrons, generations of patrons, were their number one priority. It was an honor to be part of their ranks.”
She said the Rockettes can be an example of Americana in a time where America is going through social unrest.
“It can be very inclusive and it can bring a lot of people together to just remember there are sweet times where politics doesn’t affect, where opinions don’t affect, and it’s OK to just let it be Christmas,” Johnson said. “It’s ok to reach out to each other and remember to celebrate who we are. We’re all Americans.”
The presentation of the Rockettes remembrance is part of a monthly series hosted at the Branson Centennial Museum looking at all aspects of the history of the Ozarks. The programs take place the third Tuesday of each month and are free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.