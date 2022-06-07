A suspected impaired driver crashed through the windows surrounding the pool of a hotel on the Branson strip early morning hours of Sunday, June 5.
Branson police say a driver veered off 76 Country Blvd., drove over an embankment, and then crashed into the indoor swimming pool area of the Baymont by Wyndham Branson On The Strip. The incident happened at just after 7 a.m., so the pool was not in use by any of the hotel’s guests.
“The driver was in our parking lot since 6:30 that morning,” hotel General Manager Lee Franks told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “He crashed into the retaining wall at the back of our property, then took a run at highway 76 through our shrubbery. Once he hit 76, he appeared to have lost control and then launched through the window into our pool. It was about 7:04.”
The driver suffered minor injuries.
“Driving impaired has significant consequences for both the driver and the community,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The Branson Police Department has a long history of seeking formal criminal charges on impaired drivers.”
Franks said he was thankful the pool area was closed so no guests were in danger.
“We work very hard to protect the safety and security of our guests,” Franks said. He thanked police and firefighters for their “professionalism” while taking care of the incident.
The driver’s name was not released as of press time.
