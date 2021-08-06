The Branson Board of Aldermen are considering a change to Chapter 58, Article II of city code which would allow police to give someone a citation if they refuse to identify themselves when stopped by an officer.
The stops are called ‘Terry stops,’ or ‘Stop and Frisk,’ in reference to a 1968 U.S. Supreme Court decision stating a police officer who has a ‘reasonable suspicion’ an individual is armed, or who is or is about to begin criminal conduct, can stop and detain the person for a pat-down search of outer clothing.
In the case of a traffic stop, the ‘Terry stop’ applies when it is lawful for a police officer to detain a vehicle and anyone inside the vehicle. In this case, police do not need to believe anyone in the car is conducting criminal actions.
The proposed revision to the Branson code would require anyone who is in a ‘Terry stop,’ but not under arrest, to provide their name, residence, address, or date of birth. The current city code, Sec. 58-38 ‘Failure to identify’ only applies to a suspect after they have been arrested and read their Miranda rights.
The proposed change is backed by a 2004 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Hiibel v. Sixth Judicial Dist. Court of Nevada, where the Court held a ‘Terry stop,’ “does not violate a person’s Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches if a statute requires ‘reasonable suspicion of criminal involvement’ and does not violate Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if there is no allegation that their names could have caused an incrimination.”
The new code would change the name of the offense to ‘Failure to identify to a police officer’ and would remove the portion of the code’s subsection (a) that states someone “must provide information to an officer ‘who has lawfully arrested the person and requested the information.’ The replacement language would say the information must be provided “upon request when lawfully detained by the officer.”
Subsection (b) of the law had already made it a failure to identify crime if someone gave a false name or other false information while lawfully detained, but the law did not specifically say an individual had to give any information if lawfully detained by an officer.
The proposed change drew skepticism from some aldermen.
Alderman Cody Fenton asked about Fifth Amendment issues, such as if someone was involved in a civil case or bankruptcy case and their identifying themselves to an officer could have an impact on those cases. City Attorney Lebeck explained the Fifth Amendment issue was a central point in the Hiibel case, where if identification could cause incrimination, there are legal processes to protect the person such as a motion to suppress.
“Being a prosecutor for a long time now I trust in our justice system,” Lebeck told the Board. “And I trust these procedural safeguards going all the way up will catch those situations. But again, our Supreme Court addressed that specifically and said if there’s a potential for self-incrimination by giving your identity, that poses a problem and that is something that should be excluded out.”
Alderman Cooper asked Chief Matthews to “ballpark” how many times out of a hundred this issue takes place. Matthews said he couldn’t really “put it in those terms”, but officers are familiar with repeat offenders, and officers have a reasonable knowledge of them. When they run across those who refuse to identify, they are in ‘Terry stop’ situations. Alderman Ruth Denham asked city staff during the meeting what would happen if an innocent person who was doing nothing wrong did not want to give their name.
“All of a sudden this innocent person becomes a criminal because they did not want to give their name,” Denham said. “I just feel that’s another right given away.”
Chief Matthews answered that his standard for “reasonable suspicion” and “probable cause” are lower than a court’s mandate of “guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Attorney Lebeck told Alderman Denham he sees an ordinance violation on four levels. The first two, reasonable suspicion and probable cause, are in the police arena. The prosecutors examine a case under a “reasonable probability of conviction” standard.
“Think of that between probable cause and guilty,” Lebeck said. “If it doesn’t meet that threshold that it’s more likely or not that a crime occurred and I have a reasonable probability of getting a conviction, then I likely will not file it unless there’s other extenuating circumstances.”
He added in the municipal level, there’s an additional step, where if a municipal judge finds someone guilty, the defendant can invoke “de novo” and move the case to circuit court for a jury of their peers or another judge.
Denham did not appear swayed by the Chief and City Attorney’s arguments.
“I just feel we’re innocent until proven guilty and making this change doesn’t even make sense because if we’re gonna get the same end result if someone’s going to get arrested whether they give their name or not,” Denham said. “I don’t feel that this board should be making this type of a decision.”
Branson Tri-Lakes News inquired with the city about the police department’s definition of “reasonable suspicion” and was provided the following response by City Attorney Lebeck:
Reasonable suspicion is simply identifying unusual conduct and something that every officer as they go through the academy and field training opportunities learn to look for. They learn to view conduct and behavior of those around them through the lens of our criminal laws and ordinance violations. If an officer observes unusual conduct leading him to reasonably believe criminal activity may be afoot, he may stop that person, identify himself as a police officer, and make reasonable inquiries.
“‘Reasonable suspicion’ or ‘articulable suspicion’ is all that is required, not probable cause to do so. As our Supreme Court has found It will suffice if at the time of the stop there exists a substantial possibility looking at the ‘totality of the circumstances’ that criminal conduct has occurred, is occurring or is about to occur. United States v. Arvizu, 534 U.S. 266 (2002).
The vote for first approval of the ordinance change was 5-1, with Alderman Denham voting no. The alderman will consider second reading and final passage of the measure at their upcoming Tuesday, August 10, 2021, meeting at Branson City Hall.
Sounds like communism. If someone not breaking the law doesn't want to be involved with "Law Inforcers" they should not need to tell them anything. The more rights everyone keeps giving away, the more they are going to take.
