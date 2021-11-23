The holiday season means holiday cooking, and the Taney County Health Department is reminding residents to take the extra time to practice food safety.
Environmental health experts with TCHD are making four suggestions or reminders to help avoid food-borne illnesses during Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The first reminder is that bacteria can be spread throughout the kitchen and onto any food that is left on a counter. If you are preparing any meal, wash your hands with warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds before you work with any food. If you are using cutting boards, wash them in hot, soapy water between food items to avoid cross-contamination.
TCHD staff also say it’s vital to rinse fresh fruits and vegetables, even if you do not eat the skin or rind, because bacteria on the outside of the fruit or vegetable can travel inside to parts that are eaten.
The second reminder is to keep foods which are high-risk if not fully cooked, such as raw meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs, away from other foods to avoid cross-contamination. Foods that are ready-to-eat or require very light cooking are often taken by holiday guests as “finger food” outside of the normal meal times, so making sure the contamination risks are lower is vital.
Keep high-risk foods in grocery bags or other storage bags and inside a refrigerator until you’re ready to work with them. Make sure to avoid using the same cutting board for produce and high-risk foods, and do not place cooked high-risk foods on the same plates or cutting boards where they were when raw.
Third, make sure the food is completely cooked with an internal temperature that is high enough to cause illness inducing germs. A food thermometer is one of the best ways to make sure that your food is safe for you, your family, and your guests.
Follow the following guidelines for your foods:
- 165°F for leftovers, casseroles, and poultry, including ground chicken and turkey
- 160°F for ground meats, such as beef and pork
- 145°F for whole cuts of beef, pork, veal, and lamb. Then let sit for 3 minutes before cutting
- 145°F for fish, or until all the flesh is opaque
Finally, make sure to refrigerate foods quickly to stop the growth of harmful bacteria. A fridge kept at 40 degree or less on a consistent basis is essential to avoid food borne illness.
If you plan on marinating foods before cooking, keep the marinating items inside the refrigerator. If you must defrost something for your meal, do not defrost at room temperature. Also take large amounts of leftovers and store them in smaller containers for quicker cooling in the fridge.
If you have questions about food safety and the holidays, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544 or 417-546-4725.
