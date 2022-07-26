The Crisis Center of Taney County began in 1990 with a goal of helping provide quality residential and non-residential service to victims of domestic and sexual violence in the community. Of the center’s 32 years of existence and service, the last 25 years have been under the purview of executive director Becky Vermeire.
Vermeire talked with Branson Tri-Lakes News about her 25th anniversary with the organization, and she admitted working at a crisis shelter wasn’t her initial plan.
“People always ask me why I started working at the Crisis Center and I wish there was a noble cause,” Vermeire said. “I wish I could say it was my passion, it was my dream, but really I was looking for a job. I had been around all aspects of social services. When I graduated from college I went to work in a residential facility for kids with behavior problems and after about two years I was thinking ‘this is not the work I can do.’ So I went from there to working in substance abuse and had the same response.
“I applied for the job, got offered the job, started working here and realized ‘this is where I’m supposed to be.’ Social services is one of those things where you have to find your niche, but when you find it, you create a vision for where you want the program to go.”
Her initial job with the Center wasn’t even full-time, said Vermeire. It quickly turned into her full-time work. It was during her fast promotion to executive director where she feels she learned one of her most significant accomplishments in her career.
“When I first started here, I wanted a part-time job,” Vermeire said. “That’s what I was looking for. I was offered a part-time job, six weeks later I was full-time, and then within eight months I was the executive director. When the former director left, she left me a grant which was brand new, and said ‘you can write this if you want.’ I’d never written a grant before, but I sat down and wrote it. It was a grant from a Philip Morris company called ‘Doors of Hope.’ I was awarded the grant. They had grant funding for five to seven years. At some point, the person who ran it held up my grant and said ‘this is the grant which sets the standards for all the other programs in the country.’ She said ‘give them basically anything they want.’”
Vermeire said it was another grant which covered the majority of the cost for their current campus, which houses more than a dozen small cottages for victims of domestic violence to escape their abusive situation and be a place for them to rebuild their lives.
“Another grant came across my desk [when I was starting out] from the United Presbyterian Women, which is an international grant funding program,” Vermeire said. “I was awarded enough funding in the grant to purchase the property we have, along with one other donor. They’d never awarded grant funding to this part of the country before.”
The property where the Center now stands significantly enhanced the operations of the Center because it gave them a place to allow victims of violence a place to stay longer than had been available to them when the Center used motel placement.
“When I first started working here we used motel placement as a place of shelter,” Vermeire said. “We did have a shelter house but found out it wasn’t big enough. You know the ‘if you build it, they will come’ thing? We found out the need in this area was much greater than we had space for in the house.
“It worked well because if you’re trying to hide somebody, Branson, Missouri has a hotel on about every inch of property. But it wasn’t cost-effective because we’re paying for hotel rooms for people. There was also no sense of community, and if you’re coming out of something like domestic violence, the whole ‘they understand me, they understand my shorthand, we can talk about it,’ the community is so important.”
She said in motel housing they could only keep someone for two to four weeks, and it was very stressful on victims to have such a short time frame.
“If police respond to a domestic dispute where a woman has been physically assaulted, with a couple kids who had been asleep,” Vermeire said. “If she asks for a safe place to go and they bring her to the shelter, she has the clothes on her back. The kids are in their pajamas. Now, you tell this woman who has nothing, ‘you have two to four weeks to find a house if you need one, get a car if you need one because there’s no public transportation in the area, find a job, find affordable child care,’ it’s overwhelming.
“So I was tracking how many people were leaving the crisis center and returning to an abusive situation. It was 88%. Terrible. We were giving these people a temporary reprieve, but they had nowhere else to go. I was writing a grant at the time and I wrote it was like putting a band-aid on a malignant tumor.”
Vermeire said during the year they will help on average between 1,200 and 1,500 men, women, and children who are victims of domestic violence in some way. (The majority of those who are helped are part of non-residential programs like support groups, are part of the court advocacy program, or part of their case-management programs.) She says those who need shelter, in having an individual cottage to stay in, helps them recover and begin to rebuild their lives.
“When people have their individual place, it provides dignity and respect, but people to their right side and left side are having a similar experience, so there is community,” Vermeire said.
She said their cottages are full 99% of the time, and they prepare them in the lone days the cottages are not being used to be welcoming to incoming people.
“We want to make sure it’s completely clean, the linens are fresh, the fridge is full, there are hygiene supplies in the bathroom,” Vermeire said “We want to create a welcoming feeling. Walking through the doors of our cottage is someone’s first impression of us, and we want them to feel their needs will be met.”
Vermeire said she believes in the last 25 years there is more awareness of domestic violence issues, and part of it comes from those working to help victims of violence being more open about what they do.
“People build perception of things they don’t know or they don’t understand,” Vermeire said. “What the domestic violence community has done nationwide has raised awareness, made sure people know where programs are and how to get in touch with them. We ourselves, as advocates, have started inviting people to our property. In the old days, because we’re 100% confidential, we didn’t want anybody to know we were here, we’d say to donors ‘thank you for your donations but you have to put them over here.’ There’s always this fear factor of ‘what’s going on?’ When you don’t know what’s happening, you fill in the gaps yourself, and you create these impressions which aren’t always accurate.”
She said inviting people to their property has allowed people to help in ways they didn’t even plan when they came to the Center’s site.
“We take donations at our garage door in our main building,” Vermeire said. “One day someone came to drop off items and noticed in the cottage next to us, there was a hole in the screen door. This person said ‘I have a perfectly good screen door at home I don’t need, can I bring it to you?’ When they see what’s going on here, they want to come in and support us this way.”
Vermeire said the center receives good financial support from the community as well.
“We get decent support from our community,” she said. “I’m always amazed when I sit down at the end of the year and take a look at our financial statement, how generous Taney County is to us.”
The shelter is a 501(c)3 organization, meaning all donations are tax deductible, and they welcome local charitable groups or churches who might want to do fundraisers to help the mission of the Crisis Center.
Vermeire said as she looks back at her 25 years, she’s proud of the fact the Center has thrived the way it’s done.
“We’ve stood the test of time,” she said. “I’ve seen nonprofits come in and they haven’t lasted. I’ve seen so many different executive directors of other nonprofit organizations come and go during these 25 years. I’m proud of our consistency, the work we’ve done, and the commitment to the program.
“We have an incredible reputation in the state, and we have calls from organizations around the nation asking how we did what we did with the cottages. We did that! So I hope our community will look at us and realize what an asset we are in doing what we do.”
She also says there are areas for improvement in the community, especially in how people speak to victims of violence, because the situation can be incredibly hard on a victim to escape an abusive situation.
“One of the first things people say is ‘what did you do to make him hit you?” Vermeire said. “We blame the victim all the time when we ask those questions. When we ask them ‘why don’t you leave?’ Here’s what we need to start asking: “why does an abuser feel like it’s OK to abuse?” If we start asking that question, we stop blaming victims, we start supporting victims, and we start holding abusers accountable for their actions.
“My goal at the Crisis Center, which I’ve said all along, is to work myself into unemployment. I want to work myself out of a job because this doesn’t happen anymore. But we have to as a society change our mindset to stop blaming victims and hold abusers accountable. Society has to realize for a victim it’s not just opening a door and walking out. Just because a victim leaves, it doesn’t mean the abuse ends. The abuser could still follow them, stalk them, harass them, scare them. Society needs to understand this.”
Vermeire has earned the respect of her colleagues and her board. Board of Directors President Robert Huels told Branson Tri-Lakes News he can’t imagine the organization without her.
“Becky has been an asset to our organization and this county,” Huels said. “Her work has allowed thousands of women and men to find a way out of horrible situations. Our Board of Directors could not possibly share all the fantastic accomplishments she has led her team and the large number of volunteers toward. Becky is a leader in the industry and is working on state and national level projects through her time spent with the state coalition of shelters and safe harbor systems in Missouri.
“Becky spearheaded a growth from a few well intentioned citizens finding motel rooms to help to shelter abused women for two or three nights to a property with individual homes set up for 30, 60 and even longer term stays. The residents have safe, clean places for them and their children and I could not imagine what it would be like without Becky in our organization.”
The Crisis Center of Taney County provides more information on their services and ways the community can help through programs like “Adopt-A-Cottage” on their website, taneycrisiscenter.org.
If you are a victim of abuse who needs help, the Center’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline is 1-866-379-0074. All services offered to you by the Center are free, and assistance is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
