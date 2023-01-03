Five local charities will be jumping into 2023 with a financial bump thanks to the Branson-Hollister Rotary Club.
The club awarded five grants to local charities during their meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 21, with funds raised during their October Flavor of the Ozarks event. Rotarians raised over $25,000 from the event.
The charities who received grants were the Branson Regional Arts Council; Christian Action MInistries; Taneyhills Library; Gift of Hope; and the Kimberling City Senior Center.
The funds are being used for a variety of purposes. The senior center will be using the money to purchase a 60 inch HDTV for their center with an eye on using it for their bingo games. Currently, attendees at their event, who may have trouble hearing, have to see the ball projected on a 24 inch television.
The Branson Regional Arts Council received a $5,000 grant which supports the Council’s holiday youth theater performance, which this year was a production of Frozen, Jr.
“Many of you don’t know, but scientifically conducted research shows theatre education for youth has an effect on their academic, social, and their emotional lives,” BRAC board member Madelline Allin said as she accepted a check from the Rotarians.
Gift of Hope will be using funds to help provide backpacks for their program providing school students backpacks of healthy food to ensure they get at least one good meal on the days they are not in school.
“This year as you know our food costs have gone up,” Gift of Hope Director Jennifer Costello said. “Backpack prices have gone up. We’d maintained the same cost for years so it was due to go up. It costs $4.88 a backpack. And our numbers have gone up, so we provide about 1,000 kids with backpacks each week. It costs us about $13,000 a month to feed the kids.”
The Rotary hosts multiple fundraisers during the year, including an upcoming spring mini-golf tournament on Mar. 5, 2023, at Coral Reef mini golf.
For more information on the golf tournament, contact Jeff at a1jlong@aol.com.
