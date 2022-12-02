The Merriam Woods Police Department has announced a celebration of life service for late K9 Officer Zoey will take place on Monday, Dec. 5.
The celebration will take place at Red Tree Church, 2951 East Sunshine in Springfield from 1 to 3 p.m.
“My first K-9 and best friend is sorely missed; it’s hard to say, but life is different and a little emptier without her,” Merriam Woods Police Chief Nathan Lewis told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This has been a tough reminder of how temporary loved ones can be with us and even harder realizing that with dogs, we love them their entire lives and they love us all of theirs…while we’re forced to remember them for the rest of ours. Thank you to the many supporters of Zoey we have gained throughout the years and those that continue to support her legacy; thank you to everyone that provided the best care for her as possible allowing her to live her happiest life.”
A procession with Zoey’s remains will travel from McClure Veterinary Clinic, 5309 North Town Center Drive, in Ozark, to the church starting around 12:30 p.m. Law enforcement families and the community have been invited to attend the procession and service.
