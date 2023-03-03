Those looking for a summer job could find their desire at a job fair hosted by Branson Parks & Recreation.
The city department is looking for summer staff for multiple locations.
The fair will be held on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Branson RecPlex, 1501 Branson Hills Parkway.
Positions the department are looking to fill include: lifeguards; concessionaires; day camp counselors; umpires; officials; scorekeepers; and gatekeepers.
The department will have representatives from all available areas on-site to answer questions about the jobs.
Potential applicants should bring resumes with them and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.
For more information, contact the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
