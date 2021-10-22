The Branson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in attempting to win a $5,000 grant for the department’s K9 program.
The department is competing for the Aftermath K9 Grant. The 6th annual grant competition awards the prize in four different divisions, based on the number of officers in the department.
The online voting takes place through Oct. 26 and residents can vote once per day. If you wish to vote for Branson PD, visit aftermath.com/k9-grant and click on the picture of the state of Missouri. Scroll down the screen until you find the Branson Police Department. (You may have to click the “load more” button if the department doesn’t appear in the initial list of departments.)
Click the green “vote” button to cast a vote for the BPD.
Additional “bonus” votes can be given if you use the social media network Instagram. You are required to follow @AftermathK9Grant, and then like a daily post on that account about the K-9 Grant contest. Then comment you’re liking the post because of the Branson Police Department.
The winners will be announced on Oct. 28.
Aftermath is a company that specializes in cleaning up crime scenes or places that require cleaning of biohazardous material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.