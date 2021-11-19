Congressman Billy Long has been honored by a Washington, D.C. based senior Americans advocacy group.
The Association of Mature American Citizens has given Long the American PATRIOT Award.
“Congressman Billy Long has consistently defended the free enterprise system and the American values of faith, family, and freedom while pushing back against government overreach,” AMAC Action President Bob Carlstrom said in a press statement. ”As this administration doubles down on legislation that will dramatically expand that welfare state and hike taxes on the middle class, Congressman Billy Long continues to lock arms with AMAC and our 2.3 million members nationwide against these destructive ideas.”
AMAC CEO Rebecca Weber presented Long with the award during a ceremony on Capitol Hill. Fifty-six members of Congress joined Long in accepting the award.
“I was honored to receive the Patriot Award from AMAC,” Long told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “They work daily on issues important to senior citizens, such as Social Security and Medicare, while maintaining their commitment to faith, family and freedom. I have always fought against the harmful policies of the Democrats radical agenda, which seek to destroy these core values of our country.”
AMAC represents more than 2.3 million American seniors.
