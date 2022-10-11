Branson’s House of Hope has taken a giant step toward their goal of giving more homeless members of the community a place to warm up when temperatures fall.
The charity received a special use permit for their warming center during a meeting of the Branson Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The approval helped resolve issues between the city and charity which initially caused the shutdown of the warming center.
“This shows the best parts of the city of Branson,” Mayor Larry Milton said. “You have the best of the city staff working together with a local charity to help find a solution for a need within the community which citizens wanted to see done. This is a great thing for the city of Branson.”
A key part of the approval is the near doubling of the amount of people the city will allow inside the House of Hope facility in downtown Branson. The maximum capacity moves from 25 to 49 people.
One of the points of contention between House of Hope and the city has been issues related to the city fire code. The center will be required to make some upgrades in this area, including a new fire hydrant, sprinkler system, bathroom, and fire-resistant ceiling panels.
The center has one year to complete all projects, and if they are completed, the center will be able to have the special use permit in perpetuity.
“They’ll need to bring the building up to code compliance because there was a use group change,” Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “They’ve been working diligently as they prepare for that step as we approached planning and zoning. We’re excited they are potentially moving forward to serve this need this winter.”
Alderman Marshall Howden, a vocal supporter of House of Hope, was pleased with the outcome of the Planning Commission meeting.
“There were moments in this process when many of us who have volunteered with House of Hope over the years thought that it would have to close its doors,” Howden told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “But Tracy Banks refused to let the project die and I followed her lead. I appreciate the Planning & Zoning commission for showing compassion but also ensuring that safety is priority at this facility. Having a warming center going forward will be an asset in our community.”
House of Hope leader Tracy Banks told Branson Tri-Lakes News she’s excited they can move to the next step.
“I’m obviously very excited,” Banks said. “It’s about three years in the making, but obviously we still have a ton of work left to do with the sprinkler system and other requirements of the city. However, we knew that going into the meeting, so we had contractor bids and things lined up. We’re in a great place, and I think we can meet the year expiration date with no problem.”
House of Hope is actively holding fundraising events to help raise the necessary funds for the required improvements to the property, including a successful golf tournament fundraiser at Branson Hills Golf Club. However, Banks said much of the project has been funded by the community.
“The sprinkler system we think is going to be around $60,000 and it’s been completely funded by the Branson community,” Banks said. “The additional bathroom, so we have a men’s and women’s bathroom, comes from selling pallets of items from Target. The profit will fund the bathroom and laundry room.”
The improvements are also going to allow House of Hope to expand their service to the community, as they will be able to open in the summer as a cooling center.
“This summer the Taney County Health Department called and asked us if we could open as a cooling center for the community, and at that point I didn’t have any city permits and didn’t want to rock the boat,” Banks said. “When we refiled our paperwork with the city, I added on about our being a cooling center so we can serve this need.”
Donations to help House of Hope complete the necessary construction work can be made through the organization’s donation page, houseofhopebranson.org/donate.
