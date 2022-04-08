April 5, 2022 was not a good night to be an incumbent running for re-election in Stone or Taney counties.
Several challengers won the day in Branson, Forsyth, and multiple other communities across the two counties during the 2022 municipal elections.
In Branson, two of the challengers in alderman races earned convincing victories. Marshall Howden defeated Bill Skains by a 61-39% in the Ward I race, and Ralph LeBlanc defeated Jamie Whiteis by a similar 61-39% in Ward III.
Unknown newcomer Chuck Rodriguez pulled a two vote upset of incumbent Jeff Seay in the Ward II race to complete the sweep of incumbents.
“I’m still sort of in shock,” Howden told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “When we were here last year and had a clean sweep, it was a victorious feeling. Now, it feels like it’s time to go to work for the citizens.”
Howden said he will take some time to learn the basics of the position of alderman before any major policy changes will take place.
“I think the culture will change immediately, but as far as key policy changes, let’s be patient and let’s do things the right way,” Howden said. “I would expect to take about a month or so to get acclimated and then we can see some changes going through. No matter how much I’ve been involved the last six years, I know there are things I need to learn, and you can only learn them sitting on that dais. But I do believe the culture will change starting next Tuesday night.”
Ward III alderman-elect Ralph LeBlanc told Branson Tri-Lakes News he wants to hit the ground running.
“I told somebody ‘let’s go to work tomorrow,’” LeBlanc said. “The only way you learn something is by execution. I’m not a fire, ready, aim kind of guy, and I know there’s going to be a learning curve, but there are things in place to get us up to speed. I’m ready right now to get to work.”
LeBlanc also praised his opponent, outgoing alderman Jamie Whiteis, for not turning their race into a war of mudslinging.
“There was an opportunity for things to get a little muddy but he didn’t stoop to it,” LeBlanc said. “He’s really a nice guy and I complimented him on his run.”
Chuck Rodriguez sent a statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“I want to thank the citizens of Ward II for putting their trust in me to serve as their new alderman,” Rodriguez wrote. “I’m ready to get to work on behalf of the people to accomplish great things for our city!”
Branson Mayor Larry Milton, who had endorsed the three challengers, was pleased with the outcome of the vote. He told Branson Tri-Lakes News he looks forward to working with Howden, Rodriguez, and LeBlanc who he feels “will keep the best interests of Branson citizens in mind.”
Alderman Skains told the Branson Tri-Lakes News he wishes success upon the incoming aldermen.
“I wish them all the best,” Skains said. “They will have a lot of challenges with the budget and increasing city revenues, and I wish them nothing but the best because that will bring the best for the citizens of Branson.”
Branson Alderman Cody Fenton, who will be up for re-election in 2023, congratulated his new colleagues while praising the outgoing trio.
“Congratulations to the candidates who won and welcome to the Board of Aldermen,” Fenton said. “To Aldermen Skains, Seay and Whiteis, thank you for serving our community and I have enjoyed working with all of you this past year.”
Outside of the Branson alderman race, challengers also scored upsets in other races.
In the Branson school board race, challenger Carolyn Boss achieved the highest vote total of any candidate, and secured one of the two open seats. She’ll be joined by incumbent Roger Frieze, who held off fellow incumbent Peter Marcellus for the final board position.
In Forsyth, the challengers swept the two alderman races. Former alderman Missi Hesketh regained a seat on the board with a 52-48% win over Larry Moehl in Ward I. In Ward II, newcomer Dustin Krob defeated incumbent Cheryl Altis 59-41%.
“I am very eager to get started working with the Forsyth City Council, residents, and all stakeholders to improve communications and conditions within our community. Understanding and acting on our interconnectedness will be central to our success,” Hesketh said. “I believe there are great things on the horizon for Forsyth which we can achieve together!”
In Reeds Spring, Mayor Steve Rogers was upset by Robert Scott Chamberlin by a 58-42% margin.
Several races saw victories from newcomers where incumbents chose not to run for another term. For example, Hollister school board will have two new members as Nicholas Nelson and Josh Trinkle secured three year terms.
Some incumbents not only survived a night of upsets, but won by convincing margins. Hollister Alderman David Honey won re-election with 87% of the vote; Hollister school board member Andrew Penrod won a two-year term with almost 80% of the vote.
“I am honored by the outpouring of support, and I am honored to continue to serve our community,” Honey told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Hollister is moving in the right direction, and I am excited to be a part of its future.”
Forsyth school board members Ben Roberts and Brett Brightwell also won re-election, with Brightwell holding off challenger Nathan Woodward by 29 votes.
Several key races, and a majority of races in Stone County, were uncontested. Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton and Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz both won new terms in uncontested races.
A few races had no candidates, such as a Taneyville trustee position and a Merriam Woods alderman position, and the Taney County Clerk will have to examine the write-in candidates to determine a winner before certifying the vote count.
