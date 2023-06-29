Respect for the legacy of William ‘Dub’ Duston and for the will of Taney County voters showed to be key factors in the decision of the judges of the 46th Judicial Circuit in their choice of a new prosecutor for Taney County.
The judges voted unanimously on Thursday, June 29, to appoint interim Taney County Prosecuting Attorney Brad Hughes to officially fill out the rest of the term of the late Duston, who passed away on May 14, at the age of 49 following a battle with cancer.
“We are in the enviable and fortunate position to have good, qualified candidates who embody most of the values of this community who are interested in taking on this very difficult job, and I know how difficult it is having done it myself,” Presiding Judge Jeffrey Merrell said. “The choice is not easy, but sometimes those that aren’t easy are necessary in this life. I wish we didn’t have to do this at all because we all miss our friend Dub Duston.”
Associate Judge Eric Eighmy said Duston would have been proud of their process.
“I think Dub would have really enjoyed watching this process because he was all about sharing the process,” Eighmy said. “He would have been honored by the applicants who have applied.”
Associate Judge Tiffany Yarnell said all four candidates had proven to her their competence to fill the position.
“We have four very competent, very qualified applicants,” Yarnell said. “All four have been nothing less than professional when they have appeared in my court. On those things, they are all exceptional candidates.”
Yarnell said she really considered continuing and consistency as being important in the choice of prosecutor, as well as knowledge of the criminal process.
“I think any one of these candidates would seek justice and would do the right thing for the right reasons,” Yarnell said.
Yarnell said after significant prayer and consideration, she was voting for Hughes, who had been the Chief Assistant Prosecutor under Duston, including handling more of the office’s day-to-day operations for the office during the final stages of Duston’s illness. Eighmy seconded Yarnell’s comments in voting for Hughes.
“This has been a process that certainly began long before this morning and we’ve had a long time to think about this,” Merrell said as he cast his vote for Hughes. “When faced with four strong candidates for this position I had to think about what the voters would do. I don’t know what the voters will do in the next election, but what I do know is the voters in 2018 and 2022 elected Dub Duston. That’s who the voters of Taney County chose, and in 2022 when Mr. Duston was re-elected, I know that Brad Hughes was his Chief Assistant Prosecutor, and that’s what the voters of Taney County knew when they cast their ballots.
“In the interest of trying to give the voters what they bargained for when they last voted, I think it’s necessary I cast my vote for Brad Hughes, and I think this gives the voters most of what they bargained for when they last cast their ballots.”
Hughes told Branson Tri-Lakes News it means a lot to follow in Duston’s footsteps.
“I really did see [Duston’s] dedication and his passion, and he showed me what it takes in hindsight, I think he was grooming me the whole time and teaching me things when I didn’t know it,” he said. “Personally, it truly means a lot, and I’m honored and humbled to attempt to follow in his footsteps.”
Hughes said before he came to the Taney County Prosecutor’s Office, his experience in criminal law came from the defense side, and Duston taught him a lot about what it meant to be a prosecutor.
“We would talk about reading the law, interpreting the law, but I think a lot of what he taught me were personal traits that carried into other areas, but always came back to the practice of law,” Hughes said. “One of his sayings was to ‘Stay in your box,’ where you don’t let outside things distract you from your job, and it was those kinds of things that helped me.”
Duston’s widow Charlie, who attended today’s session, told Branson Tri-Lakes News she has confidence in Hughes to follow in her late husband’s footsteps.
“Brad has been a positive addition to the Prosecutor’s Office since Dub hired him June 1, 2020,” Duston said. “He will continue to run the office with the same level of common sense and professionalism as the newly-appointed Prosecuting Attorney. The citizens of Taney County are lucky to have him.”
Hughes will stand for re-election in 2026.
