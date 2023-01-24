The mother-son day at Fritz’s Adventure is back for 2023.
Branson Parks and Recreation announced their 5th Annual Mother-Son Event at Fritz’s Adventure will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. The event is open to more than just mothers. Grandmothers, aunts, stepmothers, or other guardians who want to make a special memory with their child or relative are encouraged to attend.
The event is for boys 5 years old and older.
Participants will have the opportunity to use all of Fritz’s Adventures activities including zip lines, suspension bridges, free falls, underground tunnels, multi-story slides, and more.
Registration will be required because space is limited. Visit bransonparksandrecreation.com to register or you may also register in person at the Branson RecPlex.
For more information, contact the RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
