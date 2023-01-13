A St. Louis man is wanted by Stone County authorities after a high speed chase on New Year’s Eve and an escape from custody on New Year’s Day.
Ezekiel Simpson, Jr., is wanted on multiple counts including resisting arrest by fleeing and escape or attempted escape while under arrest for a felony.
According to the probable cause statement in the case, a Crane police officer attempted to pull over a black Toyota RAV4 with a New York license plate on New Year’s Eve. The vehicle, later found to have been driven by Simpson, failed to stop for the officer whose vehicle was running their red and blue lights and siren.
Simpson then fled north on Hwy 413 into Stone County. The officer who pursued Simpson said he reached speeds of 113 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone before crashing at the intersection of Hwy 413 and Hwy 60.
The officer stated Simpson drove in the left lane while the road was obscured by hills and forced two vehicles off the road, and also nearly ran head-on into two other vehicles, one of which was an ambulance. He also threw multiple items out of his vehicle during the pursuit.
After Simpson was stopped, officers found a digital scale and 37 packages of unmarked capsules and a small amount of marijuana. Simpson is alleged to have told officers he was drinking tequila and smoking pot prior to driving.
Officers were later able to determine the vehicle had been stolen in St. Louis, and the license plate on the vehicle was stolen from New York.
The following day, Simpson was able to slip his handcuffs to the front of his body and stole a Ford Interceptor patrol vehicle from the Crane Police Department. He crashed the vehicle at Pirate Lane and Hwy D inside the Crane city limits and fled.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of press time he is still at large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.