A co-owner of Summit Nightlife in Branson has been arrested after allegations he routed tens of thousands of dollars in sales from a restaurant he didn’t own into his personal bank accounts.
Quentin Pierce Evans, 23, was arrested by the Branson Police Department on March 10 and is facing a charge of stealing more than $25,000, a class C felony, which if convicted could bring a sentence of three to 10 years.
According to court documents, the owners of Jackie B. Goode’s Uptown Cafe reported to the Branson Police Department that Evans, a manager in the Cafe’s employ, stole $61,959.67 from the business by diverting credit card payments into his personal accounts.
The owners of the Cafe stated Evans offered to update the restaurant’s account and reservation computer software in October 2020 with two programs, “ToastTab” and “SevenRooms.” ToastTab was used for all parts of cafe operations, including point of sale, ordering, online ordering and delivery, payroll, and management of the restaurant employees. The second system, “SevenRooms,” was used for delivery and pick up, reservations, waitlist, events, mobile order and pay. This software did not have point of sale capabilities, and required the use of a service called “stripe” for credit card or merchant processing.
Investigators allege Evans falsely presented himself as the owner of Jackie B. Goode’s Uptown Cafe when an account was created with Stripe. The proceeds from the account were sent to a bank account at Central Bank which Evans was the sole account holder of.
All credit card transaction proceeds were deposited into the Central Bank account from about April 9, 2021, to Sept. 7, 2021, with a total of $52,834.74.
In addition to creating an account with Stripe, investigators say Evans created a DoorDash account posing as the owner of the Cafe. A total of $9,124.43 in credit card transaction proceeds were placed into the Central Bank account from April 16, 2021 to Sept. 10, 2021.
The actual owners of Jackie B. Goode’s Uptown Cafe claim they had no knowledge of the Stripe or the DoorDash accounts, and stated they never gave Evans permission or authority to act on their behalf to create the accounts.
Investigators say none of the $61.959.17 in stolen proceeds were ever transferred to the legitimate bank accounts connected to the Cafe.
The Branson Tri-Lakes News contacted Evans’ attorney, Barney Naioti, who said that neither he or nor his client would be making a statement at this time.
Missouri CaseNet says Evans has been released on $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Judge Yarnell on Tuesday, April 5.
