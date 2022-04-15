The Branson Community Center has announced their list of spring-time activities.
According to the Branson Parks & Recreation department, the events at the Community Center are designed to provide residents a wide variety of activities and opportunities.
Scheduled to take place this month are:
- Zumba Gold: traditional Zumba at a lower intensity aimed for seniors. Classes are offered Monday and Wednesday at 3 p.m. and are free for residents 55 and older.
- Senior Yoga: Group classes on Tuesday and Thursday at 3 p.m. Classes are free for residents 55 and older
- Chair exercise: Free group classes Monday at 12:45 p.m.
- Senior Walking Club: Tuesday and Thursdays on the new outdoor walking path starting at 12:30 p.m.
- Intentional Health Journey: A weight loss support group and healthy living club. Meetings on Tuesdays at 12:45 p.m.
- Branson Dance Club: An all ages activity on April 23, May 21, and June 25 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. each night. Live music will be provided for multiple dance styles including the waltz, foxtrot, two-step, and line dancing. Cost is $10 per person.
- Technology Day April 18: A special one-day event, April 18, where members of the Future Men Organization will be at the center to help with smartphones, laptops, and tablets from 10 to 11 a.m.
The Branson Community Center is located at 201 Compton Drive. More information about any event is available by calling the Center at 417-337-8510 or visiting the Community Center’s page at BransonParksAndRecreation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.