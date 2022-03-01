The Daughters of the American Revolution, Taneycomo Chapter, announced the winners of their annual Good Citizen Program and American History Essay Contest.
The announcements were made during the annual “George Washington Tea” event on Feb. 12.
The Good Citizen Awards are given to high school seniors who are cited by their schools for excellence in “dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.” The winners for 2022 are Skye Hobbs of Blue Eye High School; Emma Mathews from Branson High School; Samantha Schultz of Hollister High School; and Natalie Mooney of Bradleyville High School.
Emma Mathews’ essay was selected by a third-party judge to advance to the state DAR competition.
The DAR Good Citizen award winners are now qualified to win a $250 scholarship which will be announced later this year by the DAR’s Scholarship Committee.
