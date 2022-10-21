Your opportunity to again correctly pronounce “lebkuchenherzen,” then eat one, is coming on Sunday, Oct. 23, in Branson.
Faith Lutheran Church is hosting the 30th annual Oktoberfest celebrating German culture and food from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature traditional German food, games for the kids, photo booths, a raffle, a silent auction, and more.
“Our Oktoberfest celebrates culture, preserves customs and promotes a whole lot of family fun,” Event Organizer Gina Brandt said.
The German meal will feature bratwurst, specially made sauerkraut, homemade German potato salad, and apple strudel.
“This third-generation potato salad recipe is from the Schaefer family, which is homemade each year by the local cousins,” Oktoberfest Volunteer Sandy Wilkinson said. “It would not be an official German meal without sauerkraut, [and] it is made from a 500-year-old family recipe from the Neidersachsen area in Germany.”
The meal can be bought completely for $15, or items can be purchased a la carte. An “American” meal which includes a hot dog, aimed for kids, is also available for $5.
In addition to the meal, this year’s event is aiming to have a more all-around German experience for the guests.
“With so much German heritage in our congregation, great detail has been used to keep this as authentic as possible, styling it after the ‘Haufbraus Haus’ décor and atmosphere for the whole community to come enjoy,” Brandt said. “It takes many hours and much effort from our church volunteers to bring so much detail to this annual event we love and each year we can’t wait to share it with our friends and neighbors!”
A German marketplace will be set up outside featuring homemade baked goods including cakes, monster cookies, and Bavarian pretzels.
There will also be a stand featuring lebkuchenherzen, the traditional Oktoberfest decorated heart-shaped gingerbread cookies large enough to attach to a yarn necklace, so you can wear it around your neck and snack on the cookie as you enjoy the event.
The kids area will feature a bounce house and outdoor games in the “Kinderpark.” Tractor driven wagon rides will be provided weather permitting and other cases such as stein holding contests and cake walks will take place inside the venue.
“Oktoberfest is a great place for families to connect and have fun” Faith Lutheran Associate Pastor Joey Bluege said. “From the live polka music from Happy John’s Polka Band to bouncy houses, it’s a lively place to get together.”
The church is located at 221 Malone St., near the roundabout at Cox Medical Center Branson, and the church invites guests to attend the 10:30 worship service before the start of Oktoberfest.
More information about the event can be found on the Branson Oktoberfest Facebook page, at FaithBranson.org, or by calling 417-334-2469.
