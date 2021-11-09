Vietnam veterans were honored Friday, Nov. 5, at the Welk Resort in Branson with a ceremony next to the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall.
The opening ceremony included posting of the colors by Branson Veterans of America 913, a 21-gun salute, and remarks from veterans including guest speaker Rep. Brian Seitz.
“It’s my distinct honor to speak to you here today as we celebrate our veterans: you who were ready, willing, and able to serve when called to do so,” Seitz said. “We all need to continue to remember the sacrifice and dedication our veterans have given to our country. If we ever forget this as a nation, we are lost.”
Seitz, who served between 1983 and 1986 with the 82nd Airborne Division, quoted former President John F. Kennedy about the importance of military service.
“Guard zealously your right to serve in the armed forces,” Seitz quoted Kennedy. “For without them, there will be no other rights to guard.”
Seitz referred to the disrespect given to Vietnam Veterans when they returned from their service.
“Our Vietnam vets served at a time of great danger and even national unrest,” Seitz said. “Glory wasn’t to be found when some came home. That’s why it’s doubly important to thank one another, and that the civilian world recognizes us with ‘welcome home and thank you for your service,’ even if our service was in decades past.”
Seitz wrapped his comments with words from General George S. Patton which he called “not politically correct.”
“He gave us words that those of us who are ready, willing, and able, we who are now veterans can now say alike,” Seitz said. “Lead me, follow me, or get the hell out of the way. I’m a United States veteran and proud of it.”
The ceremony, hosted by retired Army 1st Sgt. Ernie Bradley, included Kaethe Brandt of the Welk Resort singing the national anthem and a special performance from The Lennon Sisters.
Retired Marine Barry Werner gave the invocation and benediction, while retired U.S. Army Sgt. Major Bob Smither honored the fallen with “Taps.”
Seitz told the Branson Tri-Lakes News events like the ceremony at the traveling wall are vital for our society to remember our history and our veterans who defended our society’s freedom.
“Today’s younger generation does not understand the importance of the sacrifice these men and women made for our country,” Seitz said. “They aren’t taught in school the Constitution and true American history so they learn to value what our veterans have done for us.”
Seitz added every American should take the time to stop and thank a veteran for protecting the freedoms they take for granted every day.
