The sudden death of Cox Medical Center Branson CFO/VP has left the staff of the center shocked. David Strong died on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
The hospital system released a statement on social media about the death.
“There’s an empty parking space out front and a huge void in our hearts as we mourn the sudden loss of our dear friend David Strong, VP/CFO of Cox Branson,” the statement said. “Sure, he was a suit and tie guy who was brilliant at business, but he was SO much more than a string of professional accomplishments. He was a good person. A really, really good person.
We love how he’d stop in the parking lot if he saw you carrying a food carton and say, “Got anything good in there?” Inside his heart, there was PLENTY of good in there. David was the kind of friend everyone deserves to have. He cared deeply and loved his wife and family fiercely. He’d gush about his grandbabies and how he cherished being a PeePaw. They lit up his world.”
The social media post cited Strong’s strong sense of humor.
“‘Number guys’ are often stereotyped as serious folks who don’t laugh a whole lot. Not our David though. Goodness, he was funny! His love language was his sarcastic sense of humor which left us rolling. He’d get a special twinkle in his eye right before he delivered the BEST burns. Then he’d crack himself up at the comeback and slam a celebratory sip of Diet Coke. He loved Harleys, golf, guns and the underdog! Man, he was great. This one hurts.”
William Mahoney, the President of Cox Medical Center Branson, told Branson Tri-Lakes News Strong was a “critical component” of the hospital’s financial situation.
“He was my first hire after I became CEO at Skaggs Hospital and he was a critical component of our financial turnaround. He was also heavily involved in our successful affiliation with CoxHealth. David had a deep knowledge of revenue cycles and was extremely respected in our field.”
Communications manager Brandei Clifton said she will miss her co-worker and friend.
“David had a larger than life personality with a sarcastic sense of humor which made us laugh until our bellies hurt,” Clifton said. “He was the king of brilliant one-liners and would celebrate his comebacks with a giant sip of his favorite Diet Coke. He loved his hospital family and there is a huge void in our hearts. Life in our little neck of the woods will never be the same.”
Services for Strong were held on Thursday, July 28, in Branson.
