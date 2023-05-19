Tax revenue for the city of Branson showed slight increases for new record revenues over previous years, while the tax for the Tourism Community Entertainment District is showing significant decline.
The 1% sales tax for May showed $974,882, an increase of 3.8% over April 2022, setting a new record for April revenue. Despite the increase over May 2022, the overall year to date revenue fell a little further behind 2022’s pace. The total of $5,451,801 for the year is 4.9% ahead of 2022, down from 5.2% from April’s revenue report. The revenue reported for May were from sales processed by the state in April from sales which took place in March.
The Branson tourism tax revenue was 2.2% higher for April 2023 when compared to April 2022. The city reported $1,476,775 for April 2023, just over $32,000 more than the previous year, which had been the previous record for revenue. The year-to-date revenue is also higher than at the end of any April for the city with $3,956,718, however the pace for the year fell from 3.6% ahead of last year to 3.1%.
The individual categories within the tourism tax showed a 50/50 split between gains and declines. Amusements were the only category showing a double digit percentage decline, down 11.8%. Just as the previous month, campgrounds and nightly rentals also showed declines, down 2.5% and 3.2% respectively.
Gains for the month had a double digit jump for shows, up 18.2% over 2022. Restaurants & concessions also showed a double digit gain, up 12.3% from last year, while Hotels & Motels showed a 5.3% uptick.
The ½ Transportation Sales Tax reported $479,770 for May 2023, another record amount for the month, 2.4% over last year’s total of $468,655. The year-to-date revenue for the tax is $2,687,754, 4.6% ahead of 2022’s May total of $2,570,146, but a slowed pace for revenue growth from the 5.1% growth pace at the end of March 2023.
The ½ cent Public Safety Tax also reported a new record for April revenue, slightly below the Transportation Tax at $479,379 for a 2.3% increase for May 2023. The year-to-date revenue of $2,685,289 is 4.9% ahead of 2022, but down from 5.5% ahead of the yearly pace at the end of April.
The revenue picture isn’t as positive for the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District.
Their revenue report for March 2023 showed $615,465, a 9.4% decrease from March 2022. It’s the second month for 2023 to show a decrease, behind January’s 20.7% decline. The overall revenue for the District year-to-date is $2,023,420, 11.9% behind 2022’s record pace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.