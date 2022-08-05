Taney County residents will have an opportunity to ask questions of the county’s top law enforcement officer.
Sheriff Brad Daniels will be the guest at the Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 meeting of the Taney County Federated Republican Women. The meeting’s topic will be concerns and items of interest to residents of Taney County.The public is invited to attend the meeting which will be held at 6 p.m. at Golden Corral, located at 3551 Shepherd of the Hills Expy. in Branson.
The organization holds monthly meetings with a goal of educating the county’s residents on issues of importance. The meetings will contain special speakers and information about county events.
For more information contact Darlene at dpaytonj@aol.com.
