Branson School District celebrated the conclusion of their fall arts season with a release acknowledging the accomplishments of a variety of students.
Third grade students at Cedar Ridge and Buchanan Elementary schools hosted third grade concerts focused on the history of the state of Missouri. The songs covered topics such as the Pony Express, the Gateway Arch, and even Kansas City BBQ. The Missouri Waltz was also featured in the concerts.
Vocalists with the fifth grade choirs at the two schools performed a show called “Jazz: A Swingin’ Celebration.” The show featured traditional jazz standards like “Route 66” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing.)” The show also included the theme from Batman, which the school’s press release called a “crowd favorite.”
Branson Junior High School’s Theatre Department performed “Once Upon A Mattress Jr.,” a musical comedy retelling of the fable “The Princess and the Pea.” Their high school counterparts produced “Metamorphoses,” a retelling of the classical poem by Ovid which is the source for many Greek myths. The play features eight of the 15 books of the poem, each focused on a different lesson.
Branson High School theatre teacher Erin Moody noted the unusual setup in the production having more than one director, and how it impacted her and the students.
“This show taught me and my students the value of teamwork,” Moody said. “Each scene had its own student director who worked tirelessly to make their visions come to life.”
The Pride of Branson Bands held concerts for both the High School Concert Band and the 8th Grade Honors Band.
The Branson Junior High and High School chorus concerts featured the song “I Choose Love” with two featured soloists: 7th grader Henry Cott and 8th grader Madison Moore. The Branson High School Men’s Chorus, Advanced Women’s Chorus, and Chamber Singers performed as part of the concert, which ended with “Across the Wide Missouri.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.