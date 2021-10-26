A Taney County Sheriff’s deputy has been named the “Employee of the Quarter’ for the second quarter of 2021.
Deputy Viviana Giraldo is a native of the nation of Columbia who now lives in Branson. A statement from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office noted that because Deputy Giraldo is fluent in both English and Spanish, she is frequently called upon to use her “bilingual expertise.”
The department said that Giraldo has also volunteered to help other departments within the county if they need the assistance of someone fluent in both English and Spanish.
“Deputy Giraldo has been a valuable asset to the sheriff’s department,” Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “She serves the department in many areas, including patrol, SWAT, and in the past has been a member of the Disturbance Control Team.”
She is a four-year veteran of the Taney County Sheriff’s Office.
The employee of the quarter is nominated by members of the public.
Anyone who would like to nominate a member of the sheriff’s office for this honor can message the office through their Facebook page, email sheriff@taneycountymo.gov, or call the office at (417) 546-7250.
