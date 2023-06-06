(Ed. Note: the original version of this story spelled Chief Peek's name Peak. We apologize for the error.)
The city of Merriam Woods has a new leader for their police department.
The Board of Aldermen voted to hire Wesley Peek as their new police chief.
“I’ve been in law enforcement for a little over 10 years,” Peek said. “Prior to that I worked for Mercy EMS for about eight years, and before that a firefighter in the Air Force Reserves. So I’ve been a first responder in some way for over 20 years.”
Peek went through Drury’s police academy and is working to complete a degree in Criminal Justice.
He has worked as a deputy in Christian County, served as an officer in the city of Miller, Missouri, and worked as an officer in Merriam Woods under former chief Mark Trog. It was during that time under Trog he developed connections which led him to apply for the chief position.
“I’d worked here for a while,” Peek said. “And I knew several citizens around here from my time here, and when the position opened up people asked me to apply.”
Peek shared he knows the department has a reputation to repair.
“I have a lot of rebuilding to do,” Peek said. “First, with the citizens of the community. I want to be a very transparent organization. There are some things we can share, obviously some we can’t, but when we can I want taxpayers to feel safe in their homes and their area knowing a good department is watching over them, and that we’re being wise stewards of their tax dollars.”
Peek said drugs are an issue.
“It’s not just Merriam Woods,” said. “It’s not just Rockaway Beach. It’s not just Taney County. It’s everywhere. The drug problem is really, really big, but also child abuse and child sex crimes.”
Peek said the department is undergoing staff transition.
“Any time you have a major leadership change you’ll have transition,” Peek said. “We have a few who have left, but we also have officers who have reached out to us about our positions. We’re also looking for officers looking to make a lateral transition.”
Peek said most of the residents know him, but for those who do not, he wants them to know he seeks to be even-handed in all he and his department will do.
“I try to be fair and equal handed to everybody,” Peek said. “I go with the belief that ‘there but for the grace of God go I.’ We all make mistakes. I want to make sure we bring justice with mercy. Is it better sending someone to county jail for a little bit or help them get into drug treatment? If they’re having financial problems, can we find a way to help them?”
Peek said he keeps a list of AA meetings and other organizations who would seek to help someone in crisis.
“I also have a list of places who will hire felons,” Peek said, noting it’s very difficult for someone coming out of prison to find a good paying job, especially when they have a family to support.
“You just look at one incident, you’re not looking at the person,” he said. “What has formulated them to that point? There are some good people out there who fell on hard times and they’re doing what they think they have to do to survive for themselves and their family. Right or wrong, they’re doing it for a reason. If we can help them get onto the right path, that’s good for all of us.”
More information about the police department, and a link to file an online police report, can be found on the city’s website, merriamwoodsmo.org.
