Branson Mayor Larry Milton is speaking out against what he says are false statements being made about himself and the Board of Aldermen regarding their position on the use of city tax dollars by the Branson Chamber of Commerce and CVB for marketing.
Milton spoke with Branson Tri-Lakes News at length about the disagreements between city leadership and the chamber, and specifically statements made by people associated with the chamber, and the Marketing Oversight Committee, implying the city doesn’t want to see marketing of Silver Dollar City.
“The position of myself as mayor and the Board of Aldermen is that we are so blessed to have a neighbor like Silver Dollar CIty,” Milton said. “Silver Dollar City is a world-renowned theme park. Having them in our backyard is a blessing for all Branson area businesses.”
Milton said if anyone questions the importance of Silver Dollar City, they just need to watch traffic patterns.
“You can look at the traffic and determine for yourself if Silver Dollar City is open or closed,” Milton said. “They have a huge impact on our market.”
He said anyone who claims he and the board do not want Silver Dollar City promoted are lying.
“There is no truth to any claim we don’t want to see promotion of Silver Dollar City,” Milton said.
He said some spreading the rumors against himself and the board are pushing the false premise all the marketing money is one giant pool of tax dollars.
“If we were dealing with one bucket of marketing money, that would be one thing, because we have to market Silver Dollar City,” Milton said. “What this board is changing is, the tourism tax that’s received from the businesses within the city limits of Branson, should be (used to) market the businesses which are generating that tax, which is a small bucket of money in comparison.”
Milton said the city’s tax collection is around $3 million each year, versus the tax dollars generated for the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District, which is about $10 million.
“This board is very supportive of the TCED continuing to market the district, which includes Silver Dollar City and Shepherd of the Hills,” Milton said. “That only makes sense.”
Milton said many people do not understand the city’s tourism tax is generated from theaters, attractions, and lodging from within the city limits of Branson. He compares marketing of the Branson businesses to the fable of the goose who laid the golden egg.
“I liken it to the geese laying the golden eggs are the theaters, attractions, and lodging, which generate 100% of the tourism tax,” Milton said. “Those are the geese who need to be fed. The more you feed those geese, the more tourism tax will be generated.”
Milton said the chamber has grown accustomed to just using both taxes in one lump rather than acknowledging the two entirely different sources which generate the revenue.
“We have documents that show out of the $10 million of TCED tax that’s collected, approximately 80% of that revenue is generated from businesses within the Branson city limits,” Milton said. “It only makes sense that if the city of Branson is generating the majority of the marketing tax, that the city of Branson should receive more marketing exposure than it has received to this point.”
Milton reiterated he and the aldermen were elected to represent the taxpayers of Branson.
“We are not elected to represent the entire district,” Milton said.
Milton said the aldermen could take the tax dollars generated by the tourism tax and give it to an entity other than the chamber of commerce.
“When it was initially formed, the plan was the city would go out for a Request for Proposal from marketing entities,” Milton said. “The Chamber has always been the entity chosen to market the city.”
Milton said the aldermen were irritated when the Chamber and CVB essentially ignored the Board’s desire to see marketing which focuses on Ozark Mountain Christmas.
“In October of last year, the board not only approved a proclamation, but also had a resolution signed, which said the tourism tax marketing dollars will promote Ozark Mountain Christmas,” Milton said. “It clearly stated that. The CVB has chosen to ignore the board’s desires based on results. A year ago, when the board approved this resolution, very, very little has been done by the chamber to market Ozark Mountain Christmas.
“So this board felt it was important enough for us to change our marketing contract with the CVB to reflect the desires of the board. The Board of Aldermen are elected by the citizens of Branson to represent the city. The board interacts with businesses and citizens on a very regular basis. We have the responsibility of carrying the voice of the citizens to city hall, and we’re reflecting the voices from the community, as responsible elected officials.”
Milton said the board is putting into writing their expectations for marketing of Branson, but he feels the city would never bring the marketing in-house.
“The city has no business running and controlling how the marketing dollars are being spent,” Milton said. “That’s for the experts to decide. All we’re wanting to do is communicate the message that we feel is important to market our community.”
He said the board feels strongly about including the traditions of Branson in marketing by using the phrase “faith, family, and flag.”
“We believe and our citizens tell us over and over again that’s a theme that separates Branson from many other vacation destinations,” Milton said.
Milton also said he and the board’s position on “faith, family, and flag” are also being intentionally misrepresented by critics and supporters of the chamber.
“When the Board of Aldermen made it clear that the message we would like to see conveyed is ‘faith, family, and flag,’ that’s the words that were said,” Milton said. “The words that were heard by [Chamber CEO] Jason [Outman] and others was ‘and we don’t want to include anybody else.’ That is a very poor interpretation of the message that was conveyed. Those words were twisted into something false.”
He said just because they want something included, it doesn’t mean they want to exclude anything else.
“We want to include ‘this is who we are, when you come to Branson, this is what you can expect’,” Milton said. “When you come to our town, you can expect to hear gospel songs in our shows. You can expect to see veterans saluted at our shows. You can expect our family values. It’s not excluding anybody, but if that’s where your interests are, you can find them in Branson, Missouri.”
Milton said despite the differences, he doesn’t expect anyone but the Chamber and CVB to have the next contract with the city to spend the tourism tax dollars. However, he and the board want it clear they expect to see more Branson businesses promoted by the $3 million generated from the tourism tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.