Branson High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) group continues their education efforts all year, including summer conferences like the Missouri Summer Adviser Innovation Conference.
The MOSAIC event was held this year at Chateau of the Lake. The local FBLA group officers, along with state and district officers from middle school, high school, and collegiate levels, meet for two days to discuss ways to improve their groups.
“Training from Bryant Collier, an inspirational speaker and influencer, was the highlight of the event,” Alisa Cornelison, FBLA Adviser said. “Collier offered training regarding personal leadership, FBLA knowledge, problem solving and learning to lead.”
The students were able to take part in workshops and roundtables about topics including chapter management, competitive events, and effective leading of discussions.
The summer experience continues later in June for FBLA members Logan Velvet and Clara Dean, who will be competing in the “Introduction to Financial Math” competition at the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago.
High school students can join the FBLA at their first scheduled meeting of the 2022-2023 school year, Sept. 2, at 7:05 a.m. in room 110 at the high school.
