A new leader is at the helm of Faith Community Health.
The FCH Board of Directors announced Kyle David as the agency’s new Executive Director. Davis has been serving as Director of Operations for Mercy Health Clinics prior to assuming his role with FCH on Oct. 31.
“As our clinic enters a season of growth and expansion, we are thrilled to bring on someone with a mission-driven focus in the key role of Executive Director,” FCH Founder and Board Member Dr. Heather Lyons-Burney said in a statement. “Kyle’s experience in health care and knowledge of the area are a major asset to our clinic’s desire to improve access to affordable care in our community.”
The acting interim executive director, Anne McGregor, feels David is the right leader for FCH’s new season.
“The clinic, like most of us coming out of the last two years, has felt its own challenges,” McGregor said. “We have taken the last year to prep and fertilize the soil for the right leader to plant and grow in. Kyle is just that leader, his understanding of the region, being a native to it, as well as his comprehension of the field have all the right ingredients to move FCH forward as it provides quality healthcare for the whole person.”
McGregor, who has been serving in the interim role since September 2021, will return to just serving on the Board of Directors.
David is no stranger to Branson, having served in Medical Administration at Mercy Health Clinic, Branson. He was part of the team who opened the clinic just before the COVID-19 pandemic, and his work at the clinic led to Mercy appointing to the Regional Director of Operations over 14 Mercy clinics outside Springfield.
“Healthcare should be equitable for all,” David said in a statement. “Faith Community Health does a fantastic job filling the need for whole-person care in our community. I could not be more excited to continue to lead this organization into a future of growth, witnessing the transformation of the lives of those we are privileged to serve.”
Faith Community Health is in the process of moving from their downtown Branson location to a new facility at 1232 Branson Hills Parkway.
