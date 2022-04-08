Voters approved the Reeds Spring School District RS Vision 2025 bond issue on Tuesday, April 5.
According to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District, the $40 million bond issue will allow the district to build a new career and technical center, renovate the early childhood building, and create a community park.
“We’re so excited,” Reeds Spring School District Superintendent Dr. Cody Hirschi said. “I just want to express my appreciation. I could not be more proud to live in such an amazing community.”
Nearly 2,700 people voted, with 75% in favor of the bond issue. The issue will not increase the tax rate for residents as the district has room to take on additional debt with no tax increase. Currently, the district’s debt is well below the state-set limit.
This is the second year in a row Reeds Spring District voters have approved ballot measures for the district. Last year, voters approved Prop RS, a tax levy increase which has been used to improve teacher salaries and fund new positions, according to the release.
“To be able to go to our community and ask for two significant projects for kids, and to have the kind of support that we’ve had, it’s just a tremendous blessing,” Hirschi said. “Great things are coming to our community!”
For more information visit www.rs-wolves.com.
