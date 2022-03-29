The Missouri Department of Transportation is advising residents of construction on U.S. Route 65 in Christian and Taney County which will have an impact on travel times in the area.
MoDOT will be making safety improvements on five intersections and resurfacing roads between Ozark and Branson.
The work will begin the week of April 4 with preparation work for the entire project taking place through mid-May. Drivers will see additions to the roadway including new guardrails installed during this phase. Road construction and other work zone signs will be installed during this time.
The second phase, with the actual work to build the intersection improvements, will begin in mid-May. The construction work could bring narrowed lanes or complete lane closures in the work areas.
The third phase, road resurfacing, will begin upon the completion of phase two, likely in mid-July.
According to MoDOT, the following work is scheduled to take place:
- Resurfacing Route 65 between north of Christian County Route EE in Ozark and north of Missouri Route 76 north of Branson
- Route 65 southbound turn lane improvements at Busiek Road
- Install offset right turn lanes and extended left turn lane on Route 65 at Christian County Routes A & BB
- Curve improvements on Route 65 near Saddlebrooke
Install Route 65 southbound acceleration lane at Brookeside Drive
- Install Route 65 southbound offset right turn lane at Route 176 West
- Correct superelevation (bank) on Route 65 southbound between Route 176 West and Route 176 East
- Install Route 65 northbound offset right turn lane at Route 176 East
- High friction surface treatment on Route 65 near Sawmill Road, Woods Fork Road and Route 160
- New guardrail installed at several locations
Turn lanes and intersection medians could be closed for extended periods of time during the construction phases of the project. Drivers are recommended to find alternate routes to areas they routinely travel that will be impacted by construction. No detours will be marked.
The project is scheduled for completion by November 1, 2023, although the contractor has told MoDOT they plan to be completed before the end of Sept. 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.