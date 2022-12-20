The Taney County Health Department has released a list of suggestions for dealing with stress during the holiday season.
TCED staff recommend seven things to keep in mind:
Plan Ahead. Holiday calendars can fill up quickly with school and work events, and you will usually have to choose which of multiple events to attend. If you can, attend events virtually versus in person. If you have to host an event, or are hosting a party, create a menu or schedule to stay organized.
Don’t be afraid to say no. You will need to focus on your mental health and management of your time. While it’s natural to want to attend every event you’re invited to during the holiday season, it’s important to know that you can say no, and you will likely need to say no to some events.
Maintain a budget. Overspending during the holiday season can not only cause stress during the holidays but for months or possibly years after the season. Set a pre-planned budget for the holidays and stick to it.
Create a relaxing surrounding for when you feel stressed. Have a place where you can do something that brings you comfort and eases stress like listening to music, reading a book, or enjoying sunlight on a nice weather day.
Focus on maintaining healthy habits. Eating unhealthy foods to excess during holiday celebrations can cause feelings of stress. Try not to lose a habit of exercising during the abnormal holiday season.
Be realistic and accept the fact you can’t do everything, can’t attend everything, and will never be able to perfectly handle things. Show yourself grace and enjoy what you can experience.
Take breaks. Don’t neglect your needs in your desire to make sure those you love are having a wonderful holiday season.
Working on those suggestions can help lower stress levels and help maintain health during the holidays.
For more suggestions, contact TCHD at 417-334-4544.
