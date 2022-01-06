Some area students get an unexpected day off.
At 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, Forsyth R-III announced on their Facebook page in- class learning would not take for the day but instead virtual learning was scheduled.
The post read, “Forsyth Schools will be closed today, Thursday, Jan. 6. This will be a virtual learning (AM) day for all Forsyth students.”
No explanation was given on the post , but according to a Forsyth parent, the call received said inclement weather was the reason.
At 7 a.m., Branson Public Schools took to their Facebook page to announce school was being canceled due to inclement weather.
Also closed are Hollister, Taneyville, Bradleyville, Galena, Hollister Head Start, Kissee Mills Head Start and Kirbyville.
