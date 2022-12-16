Residents and visitors to downtown Branson have a different option when they just want to get their hands on a good sandwich.
Craigg’s Cold Cuts opened in March 2022 next door to Dick’s 5 & 10 on Main Street in downtown Branson. The location at 109A West Main became available when Sue Wolfe, who had operated her jewelry repair and design business in that location for 32 years, announced she was retiring and closed the business in August 2021.
Jessica and Jimmy Craigg thought the location next door to Jessica’s parent’s business would be a good spot for a small deli.
“My parents have owned Sonya’s Jewelry and Leather next door for over 38 years,” Jessica told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I’ve managed the store for 19 years, so we knew they needed a good sandwich shop down here.”
She said their location is a prime spot to reach not only residents but many of Branson’s tourists.
“You can’t get a much better location than next to Dick 5 and 10 in historic downtown Branson,” Jessica said.
She said the majority of customers are visitors but they’ve developed a core group of residents who make weekly visits for a sandwich.
Jimmy handles all the sandwich making duties.
“I’ve been working in food since I was 14,” Jimmy said.
The deli features a small menu of simple sandwiches, with staples like turkey or ham, because they know people downtown are usually in a hurry and love to get quick comfort food.
“Everything else around is fried food, so we give them a chance to get something a little bit healthier,” Jimmy said.
The prices are kept between $5.99 and $7.99 for the sandwiches.
“It’s affordable,” Jessica said. “We have kids, so we know how it is when you’re on vacation and you have to feed everyone.”
The deli is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., although they will open for special downtown events like the Adoration Parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.