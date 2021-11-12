In the second of what city leaders intend to be an ongoing series of honoring the men and women who helped create and grow the entertainment and hospitality industries in Branson, Mayor Larry Milton declared at the Tuesday, Nov. 9, Board of Aldermen meeting Nov. 19, would be Glenn Robinson Grand Country Day in the city.
Robinson is the founder of Grand Country Resort, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021.
The mayor’s proclamation cites the history of Robinson’s creation, which helped create a year-round tourist season for the city with an arcade, restaurant, hotel, retail stores, theatre, and Missouri’s first indoor water park.
“Due to this wide array of businesses within Grand Country, Mr. Robinson established his company as a year-round destination for Branson tourists which in turn played a major role in opening up our community to welcome visitors in all seasons including Ozark Mountain Christmas which he also helped found,” Milton said in his proclamation.
Milton praised Robinson’s “hard work, innovation, and forward-looking vision.”
The proclamation also cites the Grand Country Music Hall as “one of the most visible Branson music theaters attracting tourists to come enjoy our live shows.” The “Branson Country USA” weekly television show from Grand Country reaches 80 million homes each week, and highlights a different Branson entertainer from theaters other than Grand Country, promoting the wide diversity of talent in the community.
“Glenn is an excellent example of the spirit of entrepreneurship that has formed our great city,” Milton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I am proud to call him my friend.”
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Robinson began his empire in the early 1970s when he gave up on the dream of being a doctor, and left a job with the State of Oklahoma’s Health Department to sell inexpensive Mexican goods in a Wal-Mart parking lot.
Initially Robinson and his wife opened a store in Springfield to sell Spanish furnishings, but barely survived their first year. The next summer they set up in a tent in an empty lot on the Strip and made more money in three months than the entire year in Springfield. After three years, he rented part of a small building on the strip in front of the Wal-Mart, which Robinson eventually bought. Today it’s the Grand Country Fun Spot.
When Wal-Mart moved to a new building, Robinson bought the old building, and built the music theatre and mini-golf course which opened on July 7, 1987.
The business was still seasonal, as was much of Branson’s tourism, until Robinson signed a deal with Bonanza, a steakhouse franchise, to put a restaurant inside the building. The contracts required the restaurant to be open all year, and so Robinson kept all of his businesses open all year.
The result was the Bonanza was in the top three in national sales for many years.
The first hotel was built in 1990, the second in 1992, and the third in 1994, leading to a total of 319 hotel rooms in the complex. The outdoor water park was complemented by an indoor park which opened just weeks after the 9/11 attacks, allowing Grand Country to market itself as a Spring Break destination even if the weather was cold or there was snow on the ground.
Robinson said at the board meeting after receiving the proclamation
“I’m just overwhelmed and deeply humbled to receive this tonight,” Robinson said. “I want to receive this not for Glenn, but for all the people who come to visit with us every year. I want to thank the almost 300 employees who work with us almost every day of the year tirelessly to treat our guests beyond their expectations. I want to thank my family who have the love and respect to support us all this time.
“I want to say something about the community. This little Ozark Mountain village of Branson, Missouri is why I’m here. The people who live here and work here are the same people who come and visit with us year in and year out. We can have notoriety and get many first time guests who come, but the ones who truly come each year are people just like us. Family people, God-loving people, love our country people, and really love this community.”
Mike Patrick, show emcee and General Manager of Grand Country Music Hall, told the Branson Tri-Lakes News about the strength of Robinson’s leadership.
“Glenn has been a tremendous leader for our area by always looking forward,” Patrick said. “His positive attitude, accompanied by his personal desire to have fun in life, has led to building a business which creates wholesome family fun for guests and employees. His vision to be a year-round destination came with great risk, but it was a gamble which worked and created many year-round jobs, not only for Grand Country employees, but surrounding businesses.
“His contagious smile leads the way for us to ‘treat folks like family’.”
The proclamation by the mayor is not the first recognition Robinson has received for his impact on the course of Branson history; he was given the Pioneer Award by the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau in 2013.
