The city of Branson’s “You’ve Been Caught” award for May 2022 was given to a local performer and key volunteer with the Branson Regional Arts Council.
Mayor Larry Milton gave Dylan Pratt the honor at the Board of Aldermen’s meeting on May 24, 2022, at city hall.
“Dylan was nominated for his commitment to our community through volunteering, which is one of the City of Branson’s core values,” Milton read from the city’s proclamation. “He is a shining example of someone who gives back to our community through his time and talent. Dylan is always the first to volunteer for any event at the Historic Owen Theatre, including acting in shows or serving as an usher. Dylan also serves our community through his work with Elevate Branson’s Coffee Creations.”
Pratt thanked Jim Barber for nominating him and for helping him achieve a dream he had for Branson.
“I want to thank Jim Barber for asking them to give me this award,” Pratt said. “It’s always been my dream for Branson to have year-round community theatre and I owe Jim everything in the world for making that dream come true for me.”
Barber told Branson Tri-Lakes News nominating Pratt was an instant thought when he found out about the award.
“When I heard that the city was seeking nominations for outstanding citizens, I immediately thought of Dylan,” Barber said. “He has been one of our biggest volunteer supporters at the arts council and our community theatre program. He’s always willing to jump in and help anyway he can without being asked. I’m impressed with his kind heart and his God given gifts to entertain. I wish to thank Mayor Milton and the City Aldermen for selecting Dylan for this honor.”
In addition to his work with BRAC, Pratt has been an advocate for people with autism and helped to raise awareness of autism. In April 2022, he debuted “Pratt: The Movie” which chronicles his life from diagnosis of Tourette’s Syndrome and high-functioning Autism when he was two years old to his current life where he’s trying to fulfill his dream of being a full-time performer. The film debuted at the Historic Owen Theatre.
Pratt also starred in “The Wonderful World of Dylan Pratt,” a show which performed at the Dutton Family Theatre in August 2021. The show, part of Theatre for America’s “Autism + Arts = Inspiration” series of shows which feature a performer with autism.
“Creating and producing Dylan’s variety show last August was an exciting, joyful experience for me, and for our entire Theatre For America staff, cast and crew,” Jody Madaras told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “He is a fine young man who possesses special abilities and one-of-kind talents made for entertaining!”
The show was a benefit for both Theatre for America and Elevate Branson’s Coffee Creations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.