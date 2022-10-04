The city of Branson has honored one of the next generation of Branson entertainers for his quick thinking in helping save a kidnapped man.
Colton Cooper was given the city’s “You’ve Been Caught Doing Something Good” award for his efforts in August to help save a 19-year-old autistic man who had been reported missing.
“We were at intermission in our show when our youngest son Caden came backstage and told us a young man named Kevin who was wanting to talk to our other son Colton because they had gone to school together,” Alderman Clay Cooper told Branson Tri-Lakes News in August after the incident. “Colt was getting ready for the second half of our show, so he said to tell Kevin he would see him after the show if it was OK. Caden came back and said it was fine.
“Colt is on a text chain with several of his friends from school. About five minutes after Caden told us about Kevin, he received a text which said someone they went to school with was missing and police were looking for him. Colt says to me ‘Dad, this is the kid in our audience who wants to talk to me.’ I asked if he was sure, and he said he was, so we looked out and he was sitting about three rows from the back with some people.”
The family called police, and then began the second half of their show so the kidnapper who had taken the man didn’t know they had been spotted. Police arrived about three songs into the set and took the kidnapper into custody.
“Colton’s actions that night is a great example of someone who helps keep his community safe,” Mayor Larry Milton said in presenting the award.
Colton gave credit to others for saving the young man.
“It is an honor to receive this award, but this was truly a group achievement,” Colton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “If my brother, Caden Cooper, didn’t inform me Kevin was there that night, and my friend, Owen Dean, hadn’t sent the picture of the missing person, then he would probably still be missing today. Although I won the award, I’d love to shine light on the two people that had a huge part in getting him to safety.”
Nominations for the award can be made on the city’s website, bransonmo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.