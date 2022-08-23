A staffer for the Taney County Ambulance District has been honored by the Missouri EMS Association.
At the 2022 Missouri EMS Conference and Expo, Communications Training Officer Robert Taylor was given the Dispatcher/Communication Specialist of the Year award.
“Part of our mission at TCAD Paramedics is to provide next level care to the citizens of Taney County,” Taylor told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “My supervisor and mentor Major Amanda Tudor, and all our administration, truly hold that to heart and push all of us to strive for excellence. Receiving this award from MEMSA was a huge honor because it allowed me to represent our wonderful organization and the hard work of everyone at TCAD. I was truly humbled to be placed among the ranks of the former award winners, and some of the best dispatchers I know, my former trainer Angela Welch and fellow EMD Tosha Burns. The entirety of Southwest Missouri is served by the most professional and skilled Paramedics, EMTs, Dispatchers and other first responders imaginable. It is truly a privilege to count myself as a part of the team.”
Taylor began with TCAD in 2018 as a dispatcher and has been integral in the development of his department through COVID issues and technology upgrades. He also has his EMT license and will be attending paramedic school.
As a CTO, he trains new communicators, teaches classes, and helps in the field training and orientation process.
Taylor has earned EMD-Q certification from the International Academy of Emergency Dispatchers, allowing him to participate in quality improvement activities at TCAD. In 2017, TCAD sought accreditation through IAED, and when Taylor joined in 2018, he helped with policy updates and quality improvement which helped TCAD gain an Accredited Center of Excellence honor through IAED in Dec. 2018.
Taylor, who was also honored earlier this year as TCAD’s EMD of the Year, is also a volunteer firefighter with Western Taney County Fire Protection District.
TCAD said in a statement to Branson Tri-Lakes News they were proud of Taylor and noted he is the latest in a number of TCAD staff honored by MEMSA as some of the best in the state. Chief Daryl Coontz, Deputy Chief Jeff Hawkins (Retired) and Communications Manager Amanda Tudor as Administrator of the Year have all been honored, and EMT John Fox, EMD Angela Welch, EMD Tosha Burns have all been recognized in their respective categories.
