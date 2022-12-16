The Taney County Health Department announced they will be offering free shingles vaccines.
The free Shingrix vaccine will be available to Missouri residents 50 years of age or older, and who are uninsured or have insurance which doesn’t cover the vaccine.
“Shingles is caused by varicella zoster virus, the same virus that causes chickenpox,” TCHD Clinical Manager Erica Craig said in a statement. “This virus can lay dormant for many years and then activate and cause shingles.”
The Centers for Disease Control said one in three adults in the United States will develop shingles at some point in their lives. The risk of shingles increases with age and anyone who has had chickenpox is at risk for shingles.
Shingles is a blistering rash which develops on one side of the face or body. The blisters will scab over in seven to 10 days and fully clears within four weeks. Shingles is known to cause long term complications and nerve pain called postherpetic neuralgia. PHN will take place in the same area of the body as shingles and can last months or years after the rash fades.
The pain can be so severe it can cause debilitation.
The Shingrix vaccine has been found to be 97% effective in people aged 50 to69 and 91% effective for those over 70 years old.
More information about the vaccine can be obtained, or to have a vaccination appointment scheduled, by calling the TCHD at 417-334-4544.
