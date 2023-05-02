A woman who worked for Big Cedar Lodge has filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming she was discriminated against and wrongfully fired.
Michaele Weeks’ suit claims violations of the Missouri Human Rights Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
According to the court filing, Weeks said she worked at Uncle Buck’s FishBowl Bowling from March to September 2022 as a hostess and cook. She says she suffers from “chronic pain and limited mobility” which caused her to be unable to stand or sit still for long periods of time without pain.
Weeks said her supervisor when she was hired knew of her disabilities, permitting her to take breaks when she needed them and also allowed her time to eat between multiple shifts. When she was promoted from a hostess to a cook, her supervisor changed and she claims her disabilities were no longer respected by her new boss.
She claims the chef, who was her boss, made her work 14 hour days without breaks or any other accommodations for her disabilities. She also said she was sexually harassed through unwanted physical contact, verbal sexual advances, attempts to trap her in a walk-in freezer, and requests to stay at her home.
Weeks also said her supervisor was drinking while on the job and was often drunk. She stated Big Cedar knew of her supervisor’s drinking problem, and she made another manager at the business and the company aware of the problem.
She said she was fired three months into her role as a cook.
The suit states Weeks believes she was fired for one of four reasons: her sex, her disabilities, retaliation for complaining about being sexually harassed, or retaliation for asking for accommodations in employment.
Weeks had also filed a charge of Discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, who did not rule on Weeks’ case, but sent her a notice of her right to sue.
The suit requests a trial by jury, seeking damages, back and future pay, emotional distress, punitive damages, attorney fees, costs, and “such other relief as is just and lawful.”
A response has not yet been filed with the federal court by Big Cedar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.