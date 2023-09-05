Trade some old fishing gear for ‘new to you’ items at the Extreme Outdoors Fishing Tackle Swap Meet.
Extreme Outdoors, located at 16957 States Highway 13 in Branson West, is hosting the swap meet on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Buy, sell, or trade all your extra fishing tackle at the September 9th 2023 Fishing Tackle Swap Meet,” states the swap meet’s Facebook event page. “If you have a garage full of extra fishing tackle you want to get rid of, this event is for you! This is a great way to make extra cash this Fall!”
The free event is open to the public.
“Don’t have fishing tackle to get rid of? This event is open to the public with free admission,” states the event page. “There will be concessions provided by Extreme Outdoors, in-store specials including line spooling, and of course tons of tables full of fishing tackle and gear!”
There will be concessions available featuring Beer Brats cooked on a Traeger Grill and more.
Event flyers and signup forms are available at Extreme Outdoors in Branson West, Ulrich Marine in Branson West, and on Extreme Outdoors Facebook page.
