College of the Ozarks hosted its annual Lest We Forget Memorial Ceremony on the morning of Monday, Sept. 11, to honor those who lost their lives during terrorist attacks on American soil 22 years ago.
The ceremony began with a rendition of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” by the College of the Ozarks Concert band, followed by a bugle call. Vice President of Patriotic Activities and Dean of Admissions Marci Linson introduced College of the Ozarks President Brad Johnson, who gave opening remarks.
“For this solemn occasion this morning, remembering the 2,977 lives that were lost on one of America’s darkest days we gather today because we have pledged to never forget,” Johnson said. “This memorial includes one of the last remaining remnants of the World Trade Center structure. This steel beam behind me was donated to the college by Tommy McHale, a retired police officer who wanted to honor the 37 men and women who passed serving as officers of the Port Authority for New York and New Jersey. The beam structure is referred to as Saint Michael’s 37. Saint Michael is considered the patron saint of police officers and represents strength to face the threat of evil, evil and imminent danger.”
Retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force Loren M. Lundstrom served as the guest speaker for the service. In 2004 Lundstrom retired from the United States Air Force after 23 years of service as an intelligence officer, and was awarded the CIA’s intelligence Commendation Medal. His military decorations include two Defense Meritorious Service service medals, five Air Force meritorious service medals, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service medal, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service medal and the NATO medal for Yugoslavia.
Lundstrom was working in the Pentagon building on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
“On the 11th of September 2001, the United States suffered its most devastating attack on its soil since the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941,” Lundstrom said. “As with that occasion, a slumbering giant woke from comfortable sleep, but this time it was a new type of threat. Global Terrorism. Today, we remember the horrific events that took place that September morning, burned into our memories as 9/11.”
Lundstrom said the evening of Sept. 10 was quite normal, as he began to watch a video which would ultimately foreshadow the events of the following day.
“The evening prior to the attack, I had actually started watching a video that I purchased with the name Tora, Tora, Tora; a story about the day that would live in infamy, the attack on Pearl Harbor. I’d never thought that the following day, we would suffer the worst attack since Pearl Harbor, and I never would have thought that the Pentagon would have been a target,” Lundstrom said. “The morning of Sept. 11, I was attending a training session for newly arrived supervisors four months after getting there. I went back to my office during our break at nine o’clock and was informed by
one of the officers working for me that one of the Trade Towers had been hit by a passenger plane at 8:46, and terrorism was suspected. As we now know, a second plane would hit the second tower at 9:03, confirming the suspicions. I actually went back to my meeting,
wondering what kind of damage a plane might make if it hit the Pentagon, but that was quickly dismissed because inside this enormous fortress, we were probably pretty safe. At 9:37, that scenario, in my mind, actually played out as American Airlines flight 77 and its 59 crew members and passengers and terrorists slammed into the Southwest edge of the Pentagon.”
Lundstrom continued, describing the chaos throughout the large building, as thousands of employees worked their way out of the building.
“The method of attack was a civilian airliner filled with jet fuel, hijacked by terrorists. I remember a deep, loud thud and the entire building shook like a violent earthquake; short, but violent,” Lundstrom said. “Shouts and screams came from the hall. Immediately a voice over the intercom ordered everyone to evacuate. My first thought being an intelligence officer once the car bomb had gone off out in the parking lot and people evacuating would be vulnerable to further bombs. A common method used by terrorists at the time was to use a delayed secondary explosion to kill first responders coming to the aid of victims after an initial bombing.”
Lundstrom said he soon realized the damage wasn’t created by a car bomb.
“Using a utility stairway as I exited the building, I stepped on some glass and I looked up to see where the glass came from. At that moment, I saw the darkest, heaviest smoke I had ever seen billowing over the top of the Pentagon.”
Lundstrom said he followed a river of 24,000 evacuees across the south parking lot, into a grassy area. He said it momentarily seemed as though everything grew quiet.
“It was surreal, as one by one, I noticed people in the crowd turning,” Lundstrom said. “We all stared in disbelief at the site of a huge, gaping hole in the Pentagon.”
Lundstrom said Washington D.C. grinded to a halt. Roadways in and around the city were closed or jammed. The Metro subway was shut down and most cell phones were inoperable. Lundstrom said nearly two hours after the attack he stood in a long line at a telephone booth at a hotel across the interstate from the Pentagon.
“After a couple of hours I was finally able to reach my wife and let her know that I was okay,” he said.
Lundstrom said a section of the Pentagon had been recently remodeled, which helped to limit the damage of the blast. Many of the office spaces were still vacant because of the renovation.
“Thank God the trajectory of the aircraft wasn’t at a steeper angle, because if it would’ve hit the courtyard in the middle, the destruction and loss of life would have been much worse,” Lundstrom said. “While almost half of the building was closed off, those of us able to work in the part that remained open, shifted into overdrive. I am confident that no other military in the world could have demonstrated the flexibility and determination exhibited by our servicemen and women just hours following the attack.”
Lundstrom said without missing a beat, the Pentagon and military services began a drastic 180 degree refocusing of operations.
“By Sept. 14, congress authorized the use of force against those responsible and we were already operating at a Wartime Ops tempo,” he said. “I can attest to the swift and deadly response levied on the enemy by our military men and women of every service. Indeed, the U.S. military and other counterterrorism efforts in the United States proved to be the most effective means of combating global terrorism.”
Lundstrom said there is a growing concern with the passing of time regarding a loss of focus from government leaders.
“Our leaders may have lost a focus on the threat that international terrorism poses to our national security,” Lundstrom said. “Press reports indicate terrorist organizations have returned to Afghanistan, and closer to home last year, the U.S. Border Patrol reported that 98 persons on the FBI terrorist watch list were caught crossing our southern border. That number is up from zero in 2019.”
Lundstrom closed his speech on a positive note, recognizing 9/11 memorial events like the one hosted at College of the Ozarks help those in attendance to remember Sept. 11, 2001.
“Fortunately, ceremonies like this inspire American people to never forget, reviving the spirit of patriotism observed after the 9/11 attacks,” Lundstrom said. “I would add that patriotism is not a dirty word. It’s not radical and it’s not divisive. Patriotism unifies, gives us hope, and inspires us to do great things. On this day, Patriots Day, from sea to shining sea, may we remember and feel a renewed spirit of patriotism in our hearts. God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.”
Following Lundstrom’s speech, the 9/11 National Remembrance Flag was raised. Fifth grade School of the Ozarks students honored the fallen by placing rose petals at the base of the memorial. A symbolic volley was performed by the Branson and Western Taney County Fire Departments and Vice President for Christian Ministries and Dean of the Chapel Justin Carswell closed the ceremony with prayer.
For more information about the Lest We Forget 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, visit www.cofo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.