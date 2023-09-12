C of O 911 08
Chris Carlson

College of the Ozarks hosted its annual Lest We Forget Memorial Ceremony on the morning of Monday, Sept. 11, to honor those who lost their lives during terrorist attacks on American soil 22 years ago.

The ceremony began with a rendition of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” by the College of the Ozarks Concert band, followed by a bugle call. Vice President of Patriotic Activities and Dean of Admissions Marci Linson introduced College of the Ozarks President Brad Johnson, who gave opening remarks.

College of the Ozarks President Brad Johnson with guest speaker Loren M. Lundstrom.
Lest We Forget 9/11 Memorial guest speaker Loren M. Lundstrom.
College of the Ozarks President Brad Johnson gives opening remarks at Lest We Forget Ceremony.

