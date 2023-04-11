Two key pieces of legislation for State Rep. Brian Seitz are moving forward in the Missouri House of Representatives.
A watered-down version of Seitz’s measure to extend the statute of limitations for victims of child sexual assault to file civil action against their abusers passed the House Judiciary Committee on April 4.
The measure initially would have created a cause of action for vulnerable victims to allow filing civil actions at any time before the victim is 55-years-old. The revised bill which passed the committee only extends the time a suit can be filed from the victim reaching 31-years-old to 41-years-old.
Testimony before the judiciary committee from victims of the Kanakuk sex abuse had stated most victims do not disclose their abuse until much later in life.
“The average age of disclosure is 52,” Elizabeth Carlock Phillips testified. “Missouri currently stops the clock at 31-years-old, and you’re pushing child rape victims, forcing them to sprint a race when they’re struggling just ot survive and heal.”
The other major change to the bill was the removal of the measure being retroactive for cases who have already fallen under the current statute of limitations. Lobbyists and lawyers testified against that portion of the bill. Now, the law would apply to any cases which could be filed after Aug. 28, 2023, meaning anyone sexually assaulted before that day must file a civil action by age 31 or forever lose the right to file.
The second measure was HB 169, which Seitz called the Missouri Entertainment Industry Investment Act and the Missouri Entertainment Industry Postproduction Investment Act. The measure was folded into a similar piece of legislation, HB 675, which provides a tax credit equal to 20% of qualifying expenses, with additional credits for certain criteria, including 50% or more of the production being filmed in Missouri, or at least 15% of the project in a “rural or blighted area.”
The total amount of tax credits for the productions is limited to $16 million per year.
A previous program for credits expired in 2013.
Seitz was spurred to push for the measure after the hit show “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone was moved from Kansas City to Oklahoma because of that state’s tax credits.
He also said the measure would help bring jobs to the Branson area where many technically skilled workers are already living and working with various theatre productions.
