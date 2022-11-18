The Branson Humane Society is debuting a new fundraising event to start off the month of December.
The first Bark Ball will be taking place on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Atrium Event Center in Merriam Woods. The black tie event will include dinner, dancing, music, a cash bar, and a silent auction.
In addition to the main event, the Bark Ball will host a Yappy Hour where attendees can spend one on one time with adoptable puppies from 4 to 5 p.m. for an additional donation.
The main event will start at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. and the silent auction at 8 p.m.
Tickets to the main event are $70, adding the Yappy Hour will bring the ticket cost to $90 each.
More information and online ticket ordering is available at eventsattheatrium.com. The deadline to purchase tickets online is Sunday, Nov. 20.
