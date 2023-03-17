The Branson High School Winter Guard picked up an honor at a competition held at Missouri State on Feb. 18.
The guard earned second place at the Mid-Continent Color Guard Association competition. The team was defeated by a squad from Lee’s Summit West and placed ahead of squads from Kansas City, Neosho, Liberty, Sedalia, and Mountain Home, AR.
The team competes in a number of different categories including dance, flag, saber, or rifle techniques.
The MCCGA is a winter only color guard and percussion competition circuit serving groups from Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Iowa. Branson’s sponsor is Lauren Byrne, who has worked the Branson bands program since 2020.
More information about Winter Guard can be found on the Branson High School website, branson.k12.mo.us, under high school activities.
